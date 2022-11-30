RAMPANT THEFT
SA bans export of scrap metal for six months — copper, cable theft ‘costs R47bn a year’
The annual cost of copper and scrap metal theft to the economy was about R47bn a year, said the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel as he unpacked a policy that would enforce a ban on the export of scrap metal for six months.
‘The damage to state infrastructure deeply compromises energy supply, transport and economic growth, and job creation,” said Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel at a meeting on Wednesday to unpack the government’s decision to ban the export of scrap metal for six months.
Patel — alongside ministers Bheki Cele (police), Pravin Gordhan (public enterprises), and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele — briefed the media on the plan to ban the export of ferrous and non-ferrous metals waste, scrap and semi-finished ferrous and non-ferrous metal products.
During Wednesday’s briefing at Parliament, Patel said copper and scrap metal theft from Transnet, Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) cost the economy about R47-billion annually.
Patel made reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in February, where he said the damage caused by the theft of scrap metal and cable from infrastructure such as the electrical and rail systems was enormous.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
“We will take decisive steps this year, both through improved law enforcement and by considering further measures to address the sale or export of such scrap metal,” said the President.
In August, the Cabinet sought public comment on a draft policy that would ban the export of ferrous and non-ferrous metals waste, scrap and semi-finished ferrous and non-ferrous metal products for six months.
Soon after the draft policy was released in August, Patel appeared before Parliament’s Oversight Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition to explain the ban.
Read more in Daily Maverick: “Copper theft from parastatals and municipalities estimated at R46.5bn, says Minister Patel”
Patel said the department had received 2,800 comments from stakeholders within the industry, organised labour, businesses, MPs, state-owned enterprises and government departments during the public participation process.
The policy was approved and confirmed via a Cabinet statement dated 16 November. It has now been adopted and will be made public via a Government Gazette, which was due to be published on Wednesday.
In addition to the ban, registered scrap metal dealers will be required to keep records of purchasers. Beyond the six months that the ban will be in place, Patel said there would be amendments to legislation, including moving away from using cash to buy scrap metal.
Patel said there were two options when looking at the ban because there were legitimate scrap traders that would be affected by this decision. He said there was a choice for either a permanent ban or a limited ban that could dampen the demand for scrap metals — and the second option was chosen.
Law enforcement
At the briefing, Cele spoke of the Economic Infrastructure Task Teams, which have been in place since June, that sought to investigate and monitor such infrastructure-related crimes. There are 20 of these task teams nationwide.
Cele said that from 1 June to 31 October, the teams conducted 3,776 operations countrywide and made 1,946 arrests. He said that in 43 cases, people were sentenced to between one and 26 years in prison for offences related to the theft of infrastructure. The task teams would be further capacitated over the medium term.
Cele asked that state-owned enterprises identify their infrastructure, saying while it would not eliminate the need for policing, “it would make life easier going forward”.
Daily Maverick previously reported that crime fighters in Cape Town said that Eskom and Telkom were to blame for suspected cable thieves who had been released, because they “don’t lay charges”.
Read more in Daily Maverick: “Criminals are enjoying load shedding, say Cape Town communities affected by crime”
When Daily Maverick raised this issue during the briefing, Cele said this was why he wanted infrastructure such as cables to be clearly identified.
Gordhan said that up to November, Transnet had some 742km of cables stolen. “Consideration should be given quite seriously to this kind of sabotage and theft at Transnet and perhaps even at Prasa, with treason. We are now undermining, very consciously, quite actively, in a very planned way, the disruption of the economy.”
Patel said that while damage to the economy had been quantified by research, “How do you quantify damage to households and hospitals being without electricity because scrap merchants stripped public infrastructure?” DM
Top Reads This Hour
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations
‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
TOP READS IN SECTION
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet