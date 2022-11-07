X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many users come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Water’s back on in Gauteng — but for how long, resident...

Defend Truth

TAPS OPENED

Water’s back on in Gauteng — but for how long, residents wonder

A pedestrian walks past a water tank placed in the North Riding, Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden)
By Michelle Banda
07 Nov 2022
0

Gauteng residents are relieved that Rand Water has lifted restrictions and opened the taps, but there are fears more cuts are on the way.

There was cautious optimism among residents as Gauteng’s water supply was restored after severe cuts caused widespread distress.

SA is ‘staring down the barrel’ of a water security crisis predicted decades ago – expert

“Since 1994, every year they spent millions of rands to upgrade the dams and water infrastructure in the Gauteng province, but year in and year out, we experience water cuts. Where does that money go?” These were the words of one unhappy Gauteng resident.

Others blamed the lack of maintenance of water infrastructure and rolling blackouts for water issues in the province.

“Our water just randomly gets cut…  the ANC is deliberately breaking down our country and we keep voting them in — this time I promise to vote wisely. PS, no train service either,” noted one respondent to a survey question posed by Daily Maverick on how readers were coping with water cuts.

 

“Ekurhuleni, Tsakane Extension 19 water supply had been a problem almost daily even before the prevalent water supply challenges. We go on for five consecutive days with dry taps… in Benoni, constant repairs on water lines cause air locks and frustration when opening taps,” said another.

Rand Water said the restrictions were due to multiple issues, including continued leaks, increased water usage due to heat waves in parts of the province and the impact of rolling blackouts.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality was so badly affected by the water restrictions that Johannesburg Water had to call an emergency meeting as water levels shifted from critically low to empty.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Johannesburg Water calls emergency meeting as levels shift from critically low to empty

According to one respondent: “Burst pipes are a daily occurrence in all suburbs in the City of Johannesburg. Joburg must put a plan in place for the whole system.”

Johannesburg Water’s Commando system covers suburbs including Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newclare, Albertville, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Greenside, Brixton, Crosby, Montclare, Jan Hofmeyer, Sophiatown and Newlands.

Last week, Rand Water announced it would lift water restrictions in the province after stabilisation in reservoir levels.

While Gauteng residents have welcomed the decision by Rand Water, they are not convinced that water cuts are a thing of the past. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted