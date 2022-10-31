Police are investigating a shootout in the early hours of Sunday in Cape Town that left a gunman dead and a security guard wounded. It is understood the incident happened at the Grand Africa Café & Beach in Granger Bay.

This venue previously featured in an extortion case where it was alleged a group of men had tried to force on to it their so-called security services. This was linked to a broader underworld battle, as alleged by the State in certain court cases, for control of security at some Cape Town venues.

Parking lot shootout

On Monday, a Grand Africa Café & Beach spokesperson confirmed to Daily Maverick, via a statement, that a shootout had occurred in the parking lot there at about 1.50am on Sunday. This was after the establishment had closed — according to its website, its operating hours are from noon to midnight from Wednesday to Sunday.

“A suspicious individual wearing a helmet entered the parking lot of Grand Africa Café & Beach,” the statement said.

“Security personnel asked the individual to please remove his helmet. As an unprovoked response, the suspect shot at the security officer, injuring him. Our security function is outsourced.”

‘Forced to return fire’

“The security services team on site was forced to return fire in self-defence as the perpetrator continued to discharge his weapon after wounding the security officer.”

Within minutes, the statement said, more security personnel arrived as did South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and medical workers.

“We would like to commend all response teams for their incredibly fast response and professional handling of this unexpected situation,” the statement added.

“The security team and management of Grand Africa Café & Beach are cooperating with the SAPS’ investigation. We have been informed by SAPS that similar incidents have occurred at other venues across the city.”

In 2017, two patrons were wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in the seaside suburb of Camps Bay. It was believed they were caught up in violence linked to power tussles in the underworld.

Also in 2017, two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting at the Cubana nightclub in Stellenbosch that was suspected to be gang-related.

Argument and bullets

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said of Sunday’s shooting that based on reports, “A shootout between the victim and the deceased occurred after they had an argument. Both were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment where the 40-year-old male later died due to injuries sustained.”

The police in Table Bay are investigating a case of murder and another of attempted murder. Twigg said that anyone with any information about the shooting should contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Underworld court case

The Grand Africa Café & Beach previously featured in a court case in which Nafiz Modack, now suspected of an array of crimes including a police officer’s murder, was an accused.

In December 2017, Modack and four other men were arrested for allegedly using intimidatory tactics and extortion to secure a security contract at the establishment. In 2020, they were acquitted and reportedly celebrated this — at the Grand Africa Café & Beach.

Modack was subsequently arrested again and is in custody for other crimes, including the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear who was fatally shot outside his home in Cape Town in September 2020. DM