Cape home of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ filmmaker engulfed by...

South Africa

SEASIDE INFERNO

Cape home of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ filmmaker engulfed by fire

The gutted house of Craig Foster, producer and narrator of the Oscar-winning 'My Octopus Teacher', following a fire in Murdock Valley outside Cape Town on 6 October, 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Vincent Cruywagen and Leila Dougan
06 Oct 2022
0

A blaze has ripped through the Murdock Valley coastal house of documentary producer, Craig Foster — who is known globally for the Oscar-winning film. 

Residents of Murdock Valley near Simonstown witnessed strong winds blowing smoke and a ball of yellow flames on Thursday morning as fire ripped through the home of globally acclaimed documentary filmmaker and Sea Change Project advocate Craig Foster.

Community members rushed to the house and used water from garden hoses in attempts to dampen the property to prevent the fire from spreading. 

The fire at the house of Foster, an underwater explorer and founder of Sea Change Project, started around 1oam on Thursday. Huge plumes of smoke blanketed parts of the area, sparking fears of a possible runaway fire.

My Octopus Teacher
The house of Craig Foster, producer of the Oscar-winning ‘My Octopus Teacher’, in flames in Murdock Valley outside Cape Town on 6 October, 2022. (Photo: Aileen Turner)

 

The film My Octopus Teacher, which won an Oscar during the height of the global Covid pandemic last year, documents the relationship between Foster and an octopus living in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean off False Bay — where his home is situated. 

Foster produced and narrated the film, which explores the undersea human-animal friendship. His wife Swati Thiyagarajan — a documentary filmmaker and environmental journalist — served as production manager.

Local resident Matthew Steward, who lives a few houses away from Foster and Thiyagarajan, said the damage to the house was “pretty bad” with the roof being engulfed in flames.

Steward, who described Foster as “quite a hero in the area” said it had been a “scary” morning. 

“The fire started early this morning and I’m not sure how it started. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the animals also got out.” 

After receiving an emergency call, the Simonstown Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene at Murdock Valley and arrived within 15 minutes. Cape Medical Response (CMR) ambulance and SAPS were also dispatched.

Simonstown Fire and Rescue Services managed to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent houses. The fire was extinguished before by 12.00pm.

CMR reported that there were no injuries, and all residents were accounted for. CMR remained on standby while the fire department extinguished the fire. 

The smouldering rooftop of the house of Craig Foster, producer of the Oscar-winning ‘My Octopus Teacher’, in flames in Murdock Valley outside Cape Town on 6 October, 2022. (Photo: Aileen Turner)
Residents at the house declined to speak to Daily Maverick, citing privacy concerns. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

The award-winning film My Octopus Teacher arrived on Netflix in September 2020 and struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Read in Daily Maverick: The film has already won an array of international awards, including best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and the Producers Guild of America Award for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures.”

Neither Foster nor Thiyagarajan could be reached for comment on their phones and residents at the home on Thursday morning requested privacy.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services said the cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage and investigations are under way. DM

