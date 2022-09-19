Waking up to Stage 6, now Eskom execs are fighting to fend off Stage 8 power cuts
Just before 4 am on Sunday, 18 September, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s phone rang. It was his COO Jan Oberholzer warning that red lights were flashing across the power grid and that diesel reserves that keep emergency power going were running lower at Ankerlig, one of two gas turbine power plants keeping the lights on as the coal-fired fleet is in its death throes. They pressed the button on Stage 6 (switching off or load shedding 6000 MW of electricity).
By Ferial Haffajee
Presidency stays silent on Energy Action Plan while South Africans kept in the dark
South African businesses and households are — for the second time this year — languishing in long stretches of imposed idleness and silence as Eskom notched things up to Stage 6 power cuts, with efforts to stave off Stage 8. Meanwhile, calls are being made to introduce emergency measures that include energy rationing.
By Ethan van Diemen
President Ramaphosa cuts short foreign trips to address SA’s power crisis
After an urgent virtual meeting with ministers and officials, the President is on his way back to South Africa to ‘deal with current Stage 6 load shedding’ crippling the country.
By Peter Fabricius
No joke: Eskom wants you to pay 32% more for your electricity from 1 April 2023
Eskom has asked the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to approve a whopping 32.02% electricity price increase for the 2024 financial year, to take effect from 1 April next year.
By Neesa Moodley
Eskom is owed R50bn by municipalities – This infographic shows which council owes what
At the end of July, municipalities across South Africa owed the country’s power utility close to R50bn. We unpack Eskom’s defaulters in graphic form.
By Victoria O’Regan
Load shedding 101 – what to consider when buying LED emergency bulbs for your home
In brief, look for the following when shopping for rechargeable bulbs:
- Watts. The lower the watts, the lower the lumen measurement and therefore the dimmer the bulb
- Lumen units, 800 lumens will give you the equivalent of a normal old-style incandescent 60 watt bulb. However, 13 to 15 watt LED bulbs will give you an equivalent amount of light.
- Double check to see how much dimmer it will be when the power cuts
- Cool white is better for task areas, and warm light for living areas
When shopping for outdoor lights:
- Go solar if you can
- Pay attention to the number of LEDs as well as the beam angle.
Rolling blackouts 101: A few things to consider when buying a fuel-powered back-up generator for the home
From standby and back-up generators to inverter generators, here are some of the things you should consider before buying one.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
Eskom technicians live in daily fear as security threats and violent attacks on staff escalate
Eskom has been temporarily suspending services in some parts of the country as attacks on staff escalate. It says there have been 14 attacks on its staff in Gauteng up to 31 July. No arrests have been made.
By By Bheki Simelane, Suné Payne and Hoseya Jubase
