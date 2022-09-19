Eskom signage in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Charles Gallo)

Just before 4 am on Sunday, 18 September, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s phone rang. It was his COO Jan Oberholzer warning that red lights were flashing across the power grid and that diesel reserves that keep emergency power going were running lower at Ankerlig, one of two gas turbine power plants keeping the lights on as the coal-fired fleet is in its death throes. They pressed the button on Stage 6 (switching off or load shedding 6000 MW of electricity).



By Ferial Haffajee

The government must accept the fact that the private sector is not gnashing at the bit in order to save South Africa from load shedding: its primary, if not only, motivation is to maximise its profits. (Photo: Unsplash)

South African businesses and households are — for the second time this year — languishing in long stretches of imposed idleness and silence as Eskom notched things up to Stage 6 power cuts, with efforts to stave off Stage 8. Meanwhile, calls are being made to introduce emergency measures that include energy rationing.

By Ethan van Diemen

(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After an urgent virtual meeting with ministers and officials, the President is on his way back to South Africa to ‘deal with current Stage 6 load shedding’ crippling the country.

By Peter Fabricius

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 16 September 2022. The two Presidents reaffirmed the importance of their enduring partnership, and discussed their work together to address regional and global challenges. EPA-EFE/Pete Marovich / POOL

Eskom has asked the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to approve a whopping 32.02% electricity price increase for the 2024 financial year, to take effect from 1 April next year.

By Neesa Moodley

Power lines run from state power supplier Eskom to the national grid, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

At the end of July, municipalities across South Africa owed the country’s power utility close to R50bn. We unpack Eskom’s defaulters in graphic form.

By Victoria O’Regan

A pre-paid electricity meter in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 March 2022. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In brief, look for the following when shopping for rechargeable bulbs:

Watts. The lower the watts, the lower the lumen measurement and therefore the dimmer the bulb

Lumen units, 800 lumens will give you the equivalent of a normal old-style incandescent 60 watt bulb. However, 13 to 15 watt LED bulbs will give you an equivalent amount of light.

Double check to see how much dimmer it will be when the power cuts

Cool white is better for task areas, and warm light for living areas

When shopping for outdoor lights:

Go solar if you can

Pay attention to the number of LEDs as well as the beam angle.

From standby and back-up generators to inverter generators, here are some of the things you should consider before buying one.

By Malibongwe Tyilo

Eskom has been temporarily suspending services in some parts of the country as attacks on staff escalate. It says there have been 14 attacks on its staff in Gauteng up to 31 July. No arrests have been made.

By By Bheki Simelane, Suné Payne and Hoseya Jubase