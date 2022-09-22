First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Hope helps

There is plenty to be despondent about living in South Africa right now. But every now and then a glimmer of hope arrives to keep us believing that the future we all deserve is possible. Like the arrests this week of former SAPS national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence. These arrests follow those of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh last month. You might recall their names from the #GuptaLeaks where we exposed their dodgy Transnet contracts.

The wheels of justice do turn, sometimes slower than we would like, but the corrupt and the criminal get their day in court. Glimmers of hope go a long way. Help us create more of them by supporting the work of independent journalists dedicated to finding solutions.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Record power cuts set to ease, Public Enterprise Minist...

South Africa

ROLLING BLACKOUTS

Record power cuts set to ease, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan says

Electrical power lines above stores in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in the Hout Bay district of Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. warned it may have to implement rolling blackouts for the first time in more than a week due to a shortage of generation capacity.
By Bloomberg
22 Sep 2022
0

South African power cuts should ease over the coming days and the nation’s electricity supply will continue to improve over the medium term as new investments bolster generation, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“We will have load shedding for a while in South Africa,” Gordhan said on Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg TV, using the local term for controlled blackouts. But “not of the order that we’ve seen in the recent past,” he said.

Eskom Holding SOC Ltd., which supplies more than 90% of the nation’s power, cut 6,000 megawatts of power from the national grid over the weekend, leaving businesses and homes without electricity for more than four hours at a stretch. 

Energy shortages date back to 2008 but the problem has become increasingly acute, with outages reaching a record this year as more than half of the utility’s capacity was taken off line at times due to breakdowns and maintenance work.

South Africa should have built additional capacity almost two decades ago and now needs “massive investment” in energy infrastructure, according to Gordhan, who oversees Eskom. 

He expects a government initiative to buy more power from private producers of renewable energy to stabilized the energy supply over the longer term, and said there remains a “huge appetite” to invest despite delays to the program.

Read more: Why Blackouts Are Still Crippling South Africa: QuickTake 

Other initiatives have been taken in order to improve Eskom’s performance around, including rehiring experienced staff that worked there and increasing its maintenance budget. The utility had numerous chief executive officers until Andre de Ruyter took over the position in January 2020.

Eskom’s management has “done the best they can,” Gordhan said. “I think we’ve got to keep under constant review whether the governance and the management capability is of the order which would help us to meet the current crisis.”

Eskom implements rolling blackouts when it fails to meet demand in order to keep the grid from a total collapse, which would potentially result in a prolonged outage. Gordhan said there was “no risk whatsoever” of that happening.DM/Bloomberg

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted