First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
ANC electoral committee sinks Ace’s hopes of December...

South Africa

ROAD TO ELECTIVE CONFERENCE

ANC electoral committee sinks Ace Magashule’s hopes of a December resurrection

ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
By Queenin Masuabi
19 Aug 2022
0

The national conference rules set out by the ANC’s electoral committee rule out any possibility of suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule running for the leadership of the party come December.

On Thursday, during a press briefing at Luthuli House, ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe sank the hopes of the suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule for a political comeback in December.

In announcing the official rules of engagement for the ANC’s national conference due to take place in December, Motlanthe mentioned that those who had been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of a court case or disciplinary hearing would be prohibited from participating in any contestation.

This is the exact dilemma that Magashule finds himself in. He was officially suspended from his position as secretary-general in May 2021 after being charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with the R255-million Free State asbestos scandal. 

He was among officials who were given 30 days to step aside or face suspension. He was suspended after blatantly refusing to step aside. This was in line with ANC guidelines that members who have been criminally charged should step aside from their positions or be relieved of their official duties.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The pre-trial proceedings for his corruption case were postponed to 23 September 2022 when he appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court in June. He said then that the case had tarnished his public image and that the delays had been deliberately created to prevent him from participating in the ANC leadership race.

The Constitutional Court last week dismissed his application for leave to appeal in his bid to have the suspension declared unlawful invalid and unconstitutional.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Ace’s political ambitions ‘thwarted’… for now — political analyst on Magashule’s suspension appeal loss

The electoral committee has further decided that members who have been found guilty of, or have been charged with unethical or immoral conduct, or any serious crime, or corruption, cannot contest. Members who have been found guilty by a disciplinary committee for contravening the ANC code of conduct, and had their membership suspended for any period in the past 10 years, will be prohibited from standing for leadership positions.

Financial records

To eliminate vote buying and the misappropriation of campaign funds, Motlanthe said the full financial record of every campaign had to be maintained and submitted to the electoral committee. In addition to this, the committee had the right to demand further particulars and to inspect the bank statements of candidates, campaigns and campaign workers and to interview members of campaign teams.

The electoral committee can demand the full disclosure of all assets, properties, investments, donations and gifts of any member involved. This will require the full cooperation of the nominee.

In its attempt to rid the party of slate politics, the committee has advocated for all campaigning to focus on the capacity and track record of each of the candidates. Slate politics have for years been entrenched in the ANC with members usually running for positions in groups, and barely ever individually. 

National Executive Committee

The party will also elect its National Executive Committee (NEC) members at the end of the year with Motlanthe emphasising the importance of electing the best members to the 80-member structure. 

“The ANC depends on its leadership to guide implementation of ANC policies and conference resolutions, and to make decisions in between national conferences. The National Executive Committee is the highest decision-making body after the conference and our success as a movement depends on the quality, capacity and makeup of our NEC.

“The NEC is the public face of the ANC and must be made up of leaders who reflect our values and represent the diversity of the South African people,” he said. 

Motlanthe said that the NEC should also reflect a generational mix. At least 25% of members should be between the ages of 18 and 40. At least half of the nominees and elected members should be women and “we must include members of the different national groups in our country”. 

The nomination process will begin on 7 September 2022. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted