First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only or 0.2% are Maverick Insiders. We’ve explained to her that it’s because not everyone can afford to contribute financially. But she’s a dog, she doesn’t understand.

We do. That’s why we haven’t (and won’t) erect a paywall. We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us that our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Maybe you read us once a day, maybe once a week. Perhaps you read us even less frequently than that, but you sleep better at night knowing there’s a bunch of journalists out there who won’t let sleeping dogs lie.

If you are in the position to do so, consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Charl du Toit retires at perfect time, with ‘tears of...

Sport

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

‘I have tears of joy, tears of excitement’ – Charl du Toit picks perfect time to retire

Charl du Toit finishes his career with a silver medal in the T37/38 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 3 August 2022. (Photo: Roger Sedres / Gallo Images)
By Gary Lemke in Birmingham
05 Aug 2022
0

Double Olympic and world champion Charl du Toit has called time on his running career after bagging a silver medal at Birmingham 2022.

One of the biggest conundrums for any athlete is knowing when to say: “It’s time.” Many stay on too long, wanting to keep Father Time at arm’s length once he’s touched them on the shoulder. Many spoil their legacy by not quitting at the right time.

Charl du Toit has timed his retirement to perfection.

One of para athletics’ bright lights, the 100m and 400m gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and gold medallist in the 200m and 400m at the 2017 Para World Championships, woke up today as a retired athlete.

He put the final stop to a glittering career with a silver medal in the T37/T38 100m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, stopping the clock in 11.54sec. At the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, he clocked 11.63 in the event and in winning gold in Rio six years ago it was 11.45. No one can dare suggest he left it too late.

Charl du Toit’s silver medal in the T37/38 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games marks the end of a glittering career. (Photo: Roger Sedres / Gallo Images)

At the age of 29, and picking up silver in a race where a higher classification (T38) athlete in Australia’s Evan O’Hanlon won gold, Du Toit has picked the perfect moment to retire.

See more of Daily Maverick’s Commonwealth Games coverage:

‘If it were not for judo, I would probably have dropped out of school,’ says SA’s latest gold medal winner

The Commonwealth is conquered, now bring on the world – Double gold haul leaves Lara van Niekerk ‘speechless’

Tatjana and Kaylene – ‘It’s nice to cry on the podium, rather than next to the pool’

Powell’s era of brilliance is almost over, but the Blitzboks are far from finished

‘I don’t get the appreciation and have come to terms with it’: Akani Simbine

“This was definitely my last race. I have tears of joy, tears of excitement,” Du Toit said. 

“This was a special race, and having my coach, my fiancée and my brother and his wife here was special. I’m not finished with athletics itself, it’s in my blood and I will still be involved somewhere. But for the racing side of it I am so privileged.”

He goes out on his shield on a high, and in front of a crowd – which wasn’t the case at a Covid-19-restricted Tokyo – and most importantly, in front of his family and fiancée, who had travelled overseas for the first time. And, importantly for Du Toit, he did so under the gaze of God.

Du Toit was born with cerebral palsy and had been interested in sports since an early age. He has earned a reputation as one of the nicest individuals and has competed at the top level of his sport for nearly a decade. He always has a word and a smile for everyone, although freely admits he couldn’t have come this far in his career had it not been for the guidance of renowned coach Suzanne Ferreira.

 

 

“I still had to learn about myself, about life after Tokyo, and Suzanne has helped me so much along life’s journey,” he said. 

“This is a fairy-book ending, I couldn’t have written it better. I couldn’t have stopped after Tokyo, I needed this. And I’m privileged to have had it end like this.”

Although, not as privileged as those who have watched him perform miracles and give so much joy to a nation during his track career. DM

Gary Lemke is in Birmingham as chief writer for Team SA.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted