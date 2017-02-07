While you were sleeping: 7th February 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 07 Feb 2017 06:07 (South Africa)
Trump travel ban to face legal milestone, report emerges of Syrian prison slaughterhouse, and climate change could overwhelm US power grid.
Tuesday, 7th February 2017
"We must instead study history as an oncologist studies cancer: not to be entertained, but to understand it and keep it from killing where and when we can, with the knowledge that we can never save everyone."
Michael Neiberg
STORY OF THE DAY
In Trump He Trusts: Meet the man who could be the next US ambassador to South Africa
By REBECCA DAVIS
Joel Pollak is a South African-born lawyer, former speechwriter to Tony Leon and the son-in-law of a local anti-apartheid activist. He also happens to be the editor-at-large of Breitbart, the alt-right website credited with helping galvanise white nationalists in America. Now he is being touted as a potential US ambassador to South Africa.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
US Government defends travel ban amidst appeals frenzy
Tuesday will see the next stage in the legal fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban. With hundreds of companies and CEOs submitting additional arguments at a circuit court due to hear the appeal today, the US Government has publicly stated its support for the ban. Ultimately, if the appeal goes awry for Trump today, the matter could head to the Supreme Court.
Report sheds light on Syrian slaughterhouse
A recent Amnesty International report has indicated that at least 13,000 prisoners in a Damascus prison were executed by hanging during the Assad regime. As many as 50 inmates, many of whom were opponents of Assad, were arbitrarily tortured, tried on trumped-up charges and executed, all while blindfolded.
Israel authorises settlement on Palestinian land
Israel's parliament has passed legislation authorising the settlement of new homes on private Palestinian land. The far-right Jewish Home Party thanked Donald Trump for his election, without which the new law would not have been possible. Regardless, the Supreme Court of Israel stands a good chance of striking down the law, which many Israeli lawmakers consider rather illegal.
Climate change could overwhelm US grid
A new study has indicated that rising temperatures could overpower and ultimately end the United States's ability to provide enough power during peak times. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published its findings late on
IN NUMBERS
4ft
The width of the thinnest house in the world, currently in Poland.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1935 Monopoly was invented.
In
FEATURED ARTICLES
Op-Ed:
BY NKHENSANI
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max: 29°, rainy
CPT: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
DBN: min: 21° max: 34°, AM rain
EL: min: 23° max: 37°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 29°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 31°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 31°, cloudy
PMB: min: 16° max: 33°, rainy
PE: min: 21° max: 33°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 29°, PM rain
Financial Data
Oil=$55.77
Gold=$1,231.98
Platinum=$1,012.84
R/$=13.35
R/€=14.35
R/£=16.66
$/€=1.07
JSE All Share=52,151.16
DJIA=20,037.42
FTSE 100=7,172.15
- John Stupart
- Wired World
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.