Trump is not the only one on the line in the US November election: White evangelical Christian nationalists risk going down with him.
By Phillip van Niekerk
Waiting for Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest; the second coming of Donald Trump; and how to make hot cross buns in your air fryer
The apparent imminent arrest of the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, comes at the worst possible electoral time for the ANC. It is also a sign of how accustomed to corruption by ANC figures we have become that when the head of one of the three branches of government faces arrest, there is only a muted reaction.
By Stephen Grootes
We have been blessed with not one, but two Zumas to possibly lead us after the elections. One nation, two Spears! What a time to be alive?!?!
By Malibongwe Tyilo
Dressed in nearly 30 items of clothing, Tammy Eggeling had to dance on the spot to keep warm in winter. Dylan Seaton was bitten by an angry elephant seal and the soles of Zafar Monier’s gumboots are wearing down fast from numerous circuits of Marion Island. The three Capetonians are nearing the end of their 13-month stint on the island as part of a four-decade-long research project to monitor the health responses of top sea predators to climate and environmental change in the Southern Ocean.
By Tony Carnie
Sexting, shared nudes and sextortion are part of a worrying trend among many South African and overseas kids and teens, despite big tech’s promises that it’s taking steps to protect children online. Peer pressure, bullying and even voluntary participation is on the rise. But parents can do something about it.
By Robyn Wolfson Vorster
For a while, even the media were fooled by the photograph that the princess of Wales had manipulated.
By Glenda Daniels
The Western Cape has witnessed one of its most intense fire seasons in years, pushing firefighting crews to the brink. Daily Maverick spoke to some firefighters during a particularly active fire season.
By Kristin Engel and Victoria O’Regan
Inspired by AfrikaBurn’s ethos of giving, the gathering in the ailing Joburg suburb brought together artists and the community for some much-needed free fun.
By Mick Raubenheimer
Few things that you make are going to impress your friends as much as producing your very own hot cross buns. Then, tell them you did them in the air fryer and they may even swoon.
By Tony Jackman
