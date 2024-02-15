Media

Daily Maverick has a WhatsApp channel….here’s how to join

Daily Maverick has a WhatsApp channel….here's how to join
By Daily Maverick
15 Feb 2024
The Daily Maverick WhatsApp channel offers a direct line to what's coming out of our newsroom, ensuring you receive the latest updates and insights without the noise of traditional social media platforms.

Attention, truth-seekers and news junkies. Daily Maverick isn’t just gracing your newsfeed and inbox anymore – we’re invading your WhatsApp (don’t worry, it’s the good kind of invasion).

Ditch the endless family cat pics and join our WhatsApp channel for unfiltered news, insider insights and witty commentary to give you an edge in every conversation.

It’s like having a boozy brunch with your most informed (and slightly cynical) friend, delivered straight to your phone.

Here’s how to join: 

  • To join our WhatsApp channel, simply click on this link.
  • Once you’re directed to the channel, click on the “follow” button located in the top right-hand corner.

  • Turn on notifications by tapping on the bell symbol in the top right hand corner.
  • To navigate back to the channel, go to “Updates”.

 

A Daily Maverick scroll of honour of journalists killed while covering the Israel-Gaza war
Maverick News

A Daily Maverick scroll of honour of journalists killed while covering the Israel-Gaza war

