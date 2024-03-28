Our Burning Planet

WATCH THE VIDEO

Courage under fire: South Africa’s firefighters on what it’s like on the frontlines

SA Working on Fire Foxtrot team in action in mid-June on Deep Creek Complex fires. Hundreds of South African firefighters were deployed to Canada to help battle wildfires. (Photo: Supplied)
By Kristin Engel and Victoria O’Regan
28 Mar 2024
The Western Cape has witnessed one of its most intense fire seasons in years, pushing firefighting crews to the brink. Daily Maverick spoke to some firefighters during a particularly active fire season.

As temperatures rise and rainfall becomes increasingly erratic, experts warn that the fires the Western Cape has experienced in the last few months are just the beginning. Conditions are becoming more extreme, fueling larger and more destructive blazes.

Year upon year, residents give thanks to the fearless firefighters who battle for days on end to contain fires around the country, but what exactly is it that they go through to do this job and risk their lives? And what makes South African firefighters world class?

Daily Maverick spoke to some firefighters during the particularly active fire season as they braved danger to save animals, properties and people. Watch the video:

