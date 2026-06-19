Inside Hill-Lewis’s purge — Steenhuisen set to pay the price for rupture with farmers
By Ferial Haffajee. The reshuffle signals the rise of Geordin Hill-Lewis and the fall of John Steenhuisen. A farming revolt that rattled the DA as a key constituency flamed with anger after an animal epidemic raged with no solution. Read more.
Phantoms and forgeries: The cover-ups of Cape Town’s planning officers
By Kevin Bloom. In this last instalment of our three-part investigation, Daily Maverick takes its reporting on the clandestine workings of Cape Town’s municipal planning structures to the Blaauwberg district, where 40,000 middle-income ratepayers have been protesting against the City’s inaction on dozens of illegal buildings. As we discovered, along with the allegations of corruption, the threats of building collapse are real. Read more.
How losing the Iran war could be a win for the US
By J Brooks Spector. The paradox of a nation coming out ahead as a result of its failure in a conflict is a challenging idea. But there are examples in history of devastated nations that have rebuilt themselves for the better. Read more.
Africa’s coastlines have been changing for a century — critical interactive tool shows how
By Tiara Walters. A groundbreaking adaptation platform reveals 950 local histories of sea-level change — and the hard choices the continent must make before 2100. Read more.
Tackle this: Springboks take on their tiniest opponents yet
By Riaan Marais. It was difficult to tell who enjoyed the grassroots coaching clinic more – the dozens of youngsters from across Nelson Mandela Bay, or the four Springboks who got to teach and inspire them. Read more.
The Polygamist tops Madlanga Commission as national conversation
By Marianne Thamm. Based on the novel by Sue Nyathi, the 22-episode Netflix ‘supernovella’ lifts the story of a polygamous marriage into the stratosphere with a stellar cast, brilliant photography, great direction and a soundtrack to match the mood. Then there are the pressing issues that have been raised. Read more.
What the youth are marching for in our 32-year-old democracy
By Daniélle Schaafsma. The class of 1976 had made it very clear what motivated their protest and what they were fighting for. On the 50th anniversary of the uprising, young people in a very different country still want their voices to be heard. Times have changed, but the issues are no less urgent. Read more.
Positive approach yields precious World Cup point for Bafana Bafana with South Korea next
By Yanga Sibembe. After a subdued tactical approach in their opening match against Mexico a week ago, Bafana Bafana showed more personality despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Czechia. While a win would have been great for the South Africans, the stalemate ensures that heading into the final Group A match against South Korea, Hugo Broos and his men have their destiny in their own hands. Read more.
Premium retail habits are reshaping the plastic pollution problem
By Lindsey Schutters. Plastic recycling has been messy since China banned the import of solid waste in 2018, but the rise of alternative plastics and various initiatives by retail giants like Woolworths and Checkers has slowly started to fix a broken market. Read more.
Host nation discomfort: a World Cup against the spirit of the game
By Chris Heymans. The Fifa World Cup carries an idealistic vision of the world but with the current political climate in the US it all feels like something different. Read more.
History and craft meet in the Gardens of Babylon
By Tony Jackman. The vegetable garden at Babylonstoren gave me something I had not expected. A direct line from the Company’s Garden in 1652 to my present, here at the foot of the Simonsberg, watched over by a lesser-known mountain. After which the farm is named. Read more.
Your FIFA World Cup 2026™ companion.
Explore our hub for the full tournament schedule, upcoming fixtures, and everything you need to follow the action as it unfolds. DM