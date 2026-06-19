Illustrative Image: John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Per-Anders Pettersson) | Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA Federal Leader). (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Ferial Haffajee. The reshuffle signals the rise of Geordin Hill-Lewis and the fall of John Steenhuisen. A farming revolt that rattled the DA as a key constituency flamed with anger after an animal epidemic raged with no solution. Read more.

Illustrative image: Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews (Photo: Suné Payne) | Protestors from the United Residents Association, Sanddrift, 6 May 2023. Photo supplied by sources.

By Kevin Bloom. In this last instalment of our three-part investigation, Daily Maverick takes its reporting on the clandestine workings of Cape Town’s municipal planning structures to the Blaauwberg district, where 40,000 middle-income ratepayers have been protesting against the City’s inaction on dozens of illegal buildings. As we discovered, along with the allegations of corruption, the threats of building collapse are real. Read more.

US Navy aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

By J Brooks Spector. The paradox of a nation coming out ahead as a result of its failure in a conflict is a challenging idea. But there are examples in history of devastated nations that have rebuilt themselves for the better. Read more.

A bench covered in sea foam at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town on 8 July 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

By Tiara Walters. A groundbreaking adaptation platform reveals 950 local histories of sea-level change — and the hard choices the continent must make before 2100. Read more.

Learners were no match for Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka. The Springboks hosted a Get Into Rugby coaching clinic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ahead of their clash with the Barbarians, as part of World Rugby and SA Rugby's development initiatives. Learners from 13 primary schools took part in the event. (Photo : Deon Ferreira)

By Riaan Marais. It was difficult to tell who enjoyed the grassroots coaching clinic more – the dozens of youngsters from across Nelson Mandela Bay, or the four Springboks who got to teach and inspire them. Read more.

Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora in The Polygamist (Image: Courtesy of Netflix)

By Marianne Thamm. Based on the novel by Sue Nyathi, the 22-episode Netflix ‘supernovella’ lifts the story of a polygamous marriage into the stratosphere with a stellar cast, brilliant photography, great direction and a soundtrack to match the mood. Then there are the pressing issues that have been raised. Read more.

P10-Lerato-youth

By Daniélle Schaafsma. The class of 1976 had made it very clear what motivated their protest and what they were fighting for. On the 50th anniversary of the uprising, young people in a very different country still want their voices to be heard. Times have changed, but the issues are no less urgent. Read more.

Lukas Cerv #12 of Czechia is tackled by Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Alex Slitz / Getty Images)

By Yanga Sibembe. After a subdued tactical approach in their opening match against Mexico a week ago, Bafana Bafana showed more personality despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Czechia. While a win would have been great for the South Africans, the stalemate ensures that heading into the final Group A match against South Korea, Hugo Broos and his men have their destiny in their own hands. Read more.

Employees of the Kraaifontein Integrated Waste Management Facility in Cape Town pick recyclables off of a conveyer belt. The facility sorts through approximately 1,500 tons of waste per month. (Photo: Tessa Knight)

By Lindsey Schutters. Plastic recycling has been messy since China banned the import of solid waste in 2018, but the rise of alternative plastics and various initiatives by retail giants like Woolworths and Checkers has slowly started to fix a broken market. Read more.

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony during the World Cup match between Mexico v South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City Mexico (Photo: Andrey Heuler/Soccrates/Getty Images)

By Chris Heymans. The Fifa World Cup carries an idealistic vision of the world but with the current political climate in the US it all feels like something different. Read more.

In the garden of Babylonstoren, there is beauty at every turn. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. The vegetable garden at Babylonstoren gave me something I had not expected. A direct line from the Company’s Garden in 1652 to my present, here at the foot of the Simonsberg, watched over by a lesser-known mountain. After which the farm is named. Read more.

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