Tackle this: Springboks take on their tiniest opponents yet

A squeal of pure delight rang out over the B-field outside the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

A dozen little boys and girls tried to bring down a giant of a man as he threw two of them over his shoulders and lumbered forward.

Springbok loose forward Vincent Tshituka let out a roar of laughter as he gently put the two children down and scooped up two others.

“I wish we had more opportunities to work with kids. These coaching clinics are so important for their development and cultivating a love of sport,” Tshituka said.

On Thursday morning, 13 primary schools from Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds participated in a “Get Into Rugby” event where learners had the opportunity to learn from four rising stars in the Springboks squad.

Springbok flanker Phepsi Buthelezi chants with learners as they wrap up the coaching clinic. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)



The initiative is part of World Rugby’s global training and development programme to introduce children of all ages to the sport and develop skills in young players. Participating countries then develop their own programmes and host events in line with the global initiative.

Springbok lock Ben-Jason Dixon goes in for the tackle. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Tshituka was joined by fellow flanker Phepsi Buthelezi, lock Ben-Jason Dixon, and loosehead prop Zachary Porthen, before the Springboks’ Friendly City clash with the Barbarians on 20 June.

The four mountainous men towered over the youngsters as each manned a station where the learners practiced different skills, like passing, ball handling and tackling. More importantly, it gave the children an opportunity to interact with their rugby heroes.

Watch out, Vincent is coming for you! Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka chases a learner. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“The coaching the learners received is one thing, but the inspiration and encouragement they got from playing with the Springboks was far more important in my opinion,” teacher Siyabonga Mcebi said.

The teacher from Fumisukoma Primary School in Motherwell said the opportunity to bring their learners to the NMB Stadium alone was worth the trip.

“Some of these kids come from challenging backgrounds, and at school we don’t have facilities like this. Bringing them here, having them play on proper fields, getting to meet the Springboks – for them these will be happy memories.”

Springbok lock Ben-Jason Dixon encourages a young player during their training session. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

For the children of Molefe Primary School in New Brighton, it was also a chance to interact with learners from other schools, for which rugby coach and coordinator Nolwazi Bungane was very grateful.

“They get to play with kids from other schools and learn that their struggles are not unique, many other children come from similar backgrounds. But they get to put their worries aside and enjoy sport together.

“These rugby clinics encourage our learners and it gives them positive role models. It gives them hope for the future. It gives them something to strive towards,” Bungane said.

Giant inspiration for young learners. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Tshituka said it was a privilege to be part of the “Get Into Rugby” programme and help young players develop skills at the grassroots level.

“I wish I had taken part in initiatives like these when I was younger. I only really got into rugby when I was in high school, and now I realise the importance of introducing kids to sport, especially rugby, at such a young age.”

Springbok loosehead prop Zachary Porthen teaches ball skills to learners in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Tshituka, who is part of the squad for Saturday’s clash with the Barbarians, also praised the Nelson Mandela Bay fans for the warm atmosphere the Springboks had enjoyed since arriving in the Friendly City.

The four Boks showed the way for future generations. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)



“I was here with the squad last year but I was not part of the team on the field. This time I look forward to playing at the NMB Stadium for the first time. All my teammates who have played here said this is a special place with a special crowd, so I can’t wait to step out onto that field,” Tshituka said. DM