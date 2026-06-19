Positive approach yields precious World Cup point for Bafana Bafana with South Korea next

In their second Fifa World Cup match in 16 years, Bafana Bafana earned a crucial point during a 1-1 draw against Czechia. A Teboho Mokoena penalty deep into the second stanza cancelled out Michal Sadílek’s sixth-minute goal. Though the South Africans fought for a winner, they ran out of time.

The result means the South Africans’ dream of reaching the knockout stage for the first time ever, in what is their fourth appearance at the World Cup, remains firmly in their control. Hugo Broos and his men do not require favours from anyone.

Czechia draw permutations

After two matches, they have a single point and the math is simple: beat South Korea on Thursday, 25 June and qualify for the round of 32. Lose or draw, then their journey at the global soccer spectacle is over.

The South Koreans head into that clash knowing that they need at least a draw to be guaranteed of passing to the next round after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their second match. But they are unlikely to approach the game playing for a draw. Which sets the scene for an enthralling winner-takes-all encounter.

The inolvement of Relebohile Mofokeng from the start will be key to unlocking South Korea’s defence in Bafana Bafana’s final Group A game on 25 June. (Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Of course, losing to the South Africans would not immediately eliminate the South Koreans. With three points already registered after a 2-1 win over Czechia in the opening round of group games, they would still be in with a chance to qualify for the knockout round as one of eight best third-placed teams.

However, the Asians will also be adamant about keeping their destiny in their own hands, as opposed to entering that lottery where their progression depends on results in the other groups.

Mokeona’s moment

Bethlehem-born midfield workhorse Mokoena said his contribution to the Czechia game was bittersweet. While he scored his country’s first goal of the Mexico, US and Canada-hosted 2026 World Cup, he will not be available for selection against the South Koreans in Bafana Bafana’s final Group A game.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder picked up his second caution of the tournament, which triggered an automatic one-match suspension. It is a huge blow for the team.

Teboho Mokoena says representing his country on the biggest stage fills him with immense pride and joy. (Photo: Juan Luis Diaz / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

“I was relieved [to score the equaliser]. But I thought we could push on for a win. Unfortunately, I won’t be at the next game, I’m suspended. So after scoring my goal, I was a little bit sad because of that. But I’m proud of the way the team played,” Mokoena told SABC Sport after the match.

“What an amazing experience to be at the World Cup. Truly amazing. I know people back at home, especially my hometown Bethlehem, are cheering for me. I’ve received so many messages from home. I don’t know how I’m feeling at the moment. I’m excited because I’m living my dream,” Mokoena stated.

Tactical talk and knockout ambitions

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico a week ago while deploying a conservative 5-3-2 formation, Bafana Bafana’s technical team returned to the familiar set-up of 4-3-3. But this was still devoid of a creative focal point within the midfield three as Broos started with Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams.

The latter eventually made way for Relebohile Mofokeng as the South Africans sought more creative flair.

Hugo Broos remains confident that his team can beat South Korea and reach the knockout stages for the first time. (Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)

“First of all, I’m relieved [that we earned a point]. Second, we played a very good game. Except for that one moment at the beginning of the first half we were not focused, even though we knew that Czechia could be a threat from via long throw-ins. But we still let it surprise us, and at this level you pay cash for such mistakes. Besides that, we had a good game and we deserved more,” Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflected after the game.

“In the first half we were not aggressive enough when we lost the ball, which meant in some moments Czechia could play football very easily. That’s what I told my players at half-time. I also realised that we needed someone to exploit some of the free space, which I hoped Rele could do and make us more dangerous. And it helped,” the Belgian tactician stated.

“But the players were also very determined and showed a lot of perseverance in the game. They wanted to win this game, which makes me very happy. I’m proud of my team, and we saw glimpses of the real Bafana Bafana,” he added.

The 74-year-old Belgian coach, who has been with Bafana Bafana since 2021 and restored the team’s dignity with years of rebuilding, says the experience of being at the World Cup is invaluable for his team. The South Africans have returned to the international stage after an absence of nearly 20 years.

Hugo Broos says his team is gaining priceless experience at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Molly Darlington / Getty Images)

“This is a team that does not have much experience, except on the African continent. Other than that, we are not experienced and we’ve learnt a lot in the two games we have played here at the World Cup. It will be good for the team if we can go to the second round,” Broos said.

That progression would be extra special because South Africa did not reach the knockout phase in three previous World Cup appearances. At this World Cup, Broos has reaffirmed that that is the minimum goal for the team, which would be a great sign-off from his side as well. He is poised to vacate his post when Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign ends. DM