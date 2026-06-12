The site of the proposed River Club development (image: Supplied) | Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis addresses the City Council (Photo: capetown.gov.za) | Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Eddie Andrews (Photo: capetown.gov.za)

By Kevin Bloom. In this first instalment of a three-part investigative series that reveals some of the lesser-known facts about Cape Town’s development space, Daily Maverick reports on the political capture of the municipal planning tribunal, the official body that handles billions of rands per year in land-use applications. According to the national legislation, these tribunals are supposed to be independent. But the DA-led municipal council has passed a by-law that allows members to serve for life. Read more.

Senior Crime Intelligence Officer, Feroz Khan appear at Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on May 11, 2026 in Kempton Park, South Africa. The suspect were arrested for alleged illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

By Marianne Thamm. When Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan launched an ex parte application seeking a ‘super injunction’ to place court proceedings in camera, he did not count on the Madlanga Commission’s swift legal pushback. Read more.

Poaching has become a crowding problem, a record-keeping problem, a disease problem and a staffing problem. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

By Don Pinnock. The plants were stolen from the wild, rescued by the state, then delivered into another kind of danger. Inside Kirstenbosch’s greenhouses, South Africa’s plant-poaching crisis has become a grim question: what happens when confiscation saves plants only long enough for them to die? Read more.

Illustrative Image: South African Flag. (Image: Istock) | Magnigying glass. (Image: Magnific) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Stephen Grootes. When more than half of South Africans say they would prefer a military government to our current democracy, it’s likely that their fear of violent crime is a major factor in that. Read more.

Brian Gutiérrez of Mexico is fouled by Bafana’s Sphephelo Sithole, who received a red card during the 2-0 defeat at the Azteca Stadium on 11 June. (Photo: Kevin C Cox / Getty Images)

By Yanga Sibembe. Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening World Cup match, their first appearance at the tournament in 16 years. What went wrong? Read more.

The walk ends on 16 June for a reason. (Phto: Wandile Mthiyane)

By Wandile Mthiyane. At the time of writing, I am five days away, if all goes according to plan, from walking into Cape Town and completing a journey that began nearly two months ago in Durban. Read more.

Jozi-Imagination Machine

By Oliver Roberts. When children are given six plain Lego bricks, something remarkable happens. Educator Brent Hutcheson tells Oliver Roberts why imagination may be more important than knowledge. Read more.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Nial Wheate, Ian Jamie and Wai-Jo Jocelin Chan. It can be easy to think you get plenty of vitamin D when you live in a country bathed in sunshine, but the reality is more complicated. Read more.

By Anna Trapido. Chicken livers are often divisive — loved by some, avoided by others thanks to childhood food traumas or misconceptions about what the organ does in a bird’s body. Read more.

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