Members for life — The capture of Cape Town’s planning tribunal
By Kevin Bloom. In this first instalment of a three-part investigative series that reveals some of the lesser-known facts about Cape Town’s development space, Daily Maverick reports on the political capture of the municipal planning tribunal, the official body that handles billions of rands per year in land-use applications. According to the national legislation, these tribunals are supposed to be independent. But the DA-led municipal council has passed a by-law that allows members to serve for life. Read more.
How Feroz Khan tried to circumvent Madlanga Commission and shot himself in the foot
By Marianne Thamm. When Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan launched an ex parte application seeking a ‘super injunction’ to place court proceedings in camera, he did not count on the Madlanga Commission’s swift legal pushback. Read more.
Kirstenbosch: Drowning in neglected poached plants
By Don Pinnock. The plants were stolen from the wild, rescued by the state, then delivered into another kind of danger. Inside Kirstenbosch’s greenhouses, South Africa’s plant-poaching crisis has become a grim question: what happens when confiscation saves plants only long enough for them to die? Read more.
Why is our murder rate declining so quickly?
By Stephen Grootes. When more than half of South Africans say they would prefer a military government to our current democracy, it’s likely that their fear of violent crime is a major factor in that. Read more.
What went wrong for Bafana Bafana against Mexico and what they must change
By Yanga Sibembe. Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening World Cup match, their first appearance at the tournament in 16 years. What went wrong? Read more.
I walked 1,600km across SA — here’s what the country taught me
By Wandile Mthiyane. At the time of writing, I am five days away, if all goes according to plan, from walking into Cape Town and completing a journey that began nearly two months ago in Durban. Read more.
Meet the teacher building an education revolution with 6 tiny bricks
By Oliver Roberts. When children are given six plain Lego bricks, something remarkable happens. Educator Brent Hutcheson tells Oliver Roberts why imagination may be more important than knowledge. Read more.
Should I take vitamin D now there’s less sun?
By Nial Wheate, Ian Jamie and Wai-Jo Jocelin Chan. It can be easy to think you get plenty of vitamin D when you live in a country bathed in sunshine, but the reality is more complicated. Read more.
Chicken liver — nutritious and delicious but divisive
By Anna Trapido. Chicken livers are often divisive — loved by some, avoided by others thanks to childhood food traumas or misconceptions about what the organ does in a bird’s body. Read more.
Your FIFA World Cup 2026™ companion.
Explore our hub for the full tournament schedule, upcoming fixtures, and everything you need to follow the action as it unfolds. DM