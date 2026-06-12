

South Africa’s return to the global stage could not have been more disastrous. In their opening match of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City’s formidable Azteca Stadium, Bafana Bafana received a baptism of fire as they not only lost 2-0 against Mexico, but ended the match with nine men to compound their misery.

The match, played on Thursday, 11 June, and a repeat of the opening match of the 2010 edition that was hosted by SA, showed Bafana Bafana what they can expect in the rest of the tournament. With clashes against Czechia and South Korea up next, the South Africans will need to improve drastically if they are to realise their dream of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

“Opening games are completely different from the group stage fixtures and the knockout stages later on,” said veteran Turkish coach Muhsin Ertuğral. “I have been in football long enough to know that opening matches are very rarely decided by tactics and concepts alone. Mostly it’s decided by who can handle the emotional pressure of the occasion.”

A dejected Ime Okon's body language tells a story during the 2-0 defeat to Mexico. (Photo: Hugo Rivera / Jam Media / Getty Images)

What went wrong

The formation

For SA, the pressure proved to be too much. SA’s longest-serving coach ever, Hugo Broos, showed fear in his team selection as he deployed a highly-defensive 3-5-2 formation. As someone who has previously played at the Azteca Stadium, perhaps Broos drew from his experience when deviating away from the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formations he has generally trusted throughout his five years in SA.

For the South Africans it was a case of not just absorbing pressure from a well-drilled Mexican side and from the stands as about 80,000 Mexicans filled the stadium.

Maybe the hope from Broos and his technical team was that the more the match went on without the home side scoring, the pressure from the stands would shift to them. It backfired emphatically when Mexico, who are hosting the World Cup alongside the US and Canada, scored with less than 10 minutes played after a defensive lapse from Bafana Bafana.

From then on, the plan to absorb pressure went out the window as the South Africans were forced to play. Which further exposed them defensively.

Referee Wilton Sampaio issues a red card to Sphephelo Sithole. (Photo: Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Sithole’s red card

Sphephelo Sithole’s red card in the 49th minute further piled pressure on the South Africans. The second stanza was an opportunity for the team to start on a clean slate and forget about their woeful first-half showing. However, this became almost impossible when Sithole (who plays for CD Tondela in Portugal) was red-carded by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

Sithole was given his marching orders for denying a goal-scoring opportunity as Brian Gutiérrez broke free on goal after a lobbed pass. It was a needless professional foul that left Bafana Bafana down to 10 men at a critical stage of the match.

It was the second mistake of the match from the midfielder as he was also culpable for the opening goal after being dispossessed in the lead-up to the World Cup opener by Julián Quiñones. Some analysts have also pointed the finger at goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the goal, saying he should not have tried to play from the back under Mexico’s high press.

No creative flair

Broos’ ultra-defensive setup left the only true attackers on the field, strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners, extremely isolated for large chunks of the match. When the South Africans were reduced to 10 men early in the second half, this isolation was even more evident.

Broos’ idea was probably to use the speed and mobility of Rayners to complement the more direct approach that is the cornerstone of Foster’s game. But with Bafana starved of the ball for large chunks of the match, this tactic also backfired. The South Africans needed players such as Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi or Relebohile Mofokeng to test the Mexican defence.

Two red cards

In addition to Sithole being sent off, South Africa also received another red when veteran attacking midfielder Themba Zwane was dismissed for striking out at Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado, who had obstructed him as Bafana Bafana tried to attack. Referee Sampaio flashed red one last time before the match ended when he sent off Mexican defender César Montes.

Themba Zwane gets his marching orders late in the game during the 2-0 loss to Mexico. (Photo by Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images)

“I can understand the first red card. But the second one was very difficult for me to accept. It was a soft challenge and more an obstruction than anything else,” Broos said after the game.

Regardless of how he feels, he will have to drill it into his players that on such a major stage, winning and losing comes down to fine margins. As such, discipline and self-control are key for success.

Overawed by the occasion?

It is understandable that this Bafana Bafana generation would feel some pressure after steering their country to the global stage for the first time since 2010, as well as helping their country directly qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Midfielder Teboho said before the match that he and his teammates did not feel this pressure as they wanted to create their own history. However, on the occasion of playing the opening match of the World Cup in front of 85,000 spectators, with millions more watching from home, the South Africans appeared to be overwhelmed. Perhaps against Czechia on Thursday, 18 June, this weight will have been lifted off their shoulders.

Bafana were under pressure in the cauldron of the Azteca Stadium, watched by more than 80,000 Mexicans. (Photo: Oscar Fuentes / Jam Media / Getty Images)

What needs to be done next?

The first and most important thing for the South Africans will be to quickly forget their calamitous showing at the Azteca. This will be important for their ambitions of reaching the knockout stage for the first time ever in what is their fourth appearance at the World Cup.

Orlando Pirates’ Appollis should start the next match. The forward was directly involved in twice as many goals as any other South African player during qualifying – scoring twice and providing four assists. Keeping their most dangerous creative player on the bench in a defensive setup was self-defeating.

Broos must also ditch the defensive formation he used against Mexico. Fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba were overworked due to the absence of wingers in front of them. Reverting back to 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 will aid the team in both defence and attack.

Lastly, Bafana Bafana are already viewed as the underdogs of Group A, where they are alongside Mexico, Czechia and South Korea. They have nothing to lose by throwing caution to the wind. Except for optimistic South Africans, no one is giving them a chance at qualifying anyway. DM