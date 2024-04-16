Defend Truth

The WholeWeek Wrap with Daily Maverick (15 April 2024)

By Carte Blanche and Daily Maverick
16 Apr 2024
Devastating storms in the Western Cape have us worried about what the future holds. A nation left vulnerable – we look at the dire state of our military. Then, how one man is saving lives – one box of medication at a time. And the so-called Hardest Geezer does the unimaginable. But first, it’s been a busy week for the IEC as not one but two major court judgments had everyone buzzing.

In this podcast series, we bring you a healthy serving of the latest news – neatly wrapped up in under 15 minutes. Brought to you by some of the sharpest minds from Daily Maverick and Carte Blanche, it’s a must-have addition to your podcast diet. 

 

