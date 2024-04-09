You can’t keep the man down. On Tuesday, former president Jacob Zuma won a significant victory for his startup uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party when the Electoral Court upheld his appeal against the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) rejection of his candidacy.

The court will provide a written judgment next week, but Zuma is now cleared to be on the list of candidates, which will be certified on Friday, ahead of the printing of ballot papers for the 29 May election.

This is a significant victory for the MK party and for Zuma, who is turning out to be the story of the election, and the successful lawfare will grow his popularity.

Read more in Daily Maverick: MK party wins Electoral Court case to allow Jacob Zuma onto the ballot to contest elections

The MK party is involved in several court cases, and it uses each one as a mini rally that is publicised for free nationally on television, radio, mass media and social media. All this has given the party enough heft to make more than a dent for itself in the voters’ imagination.

That’s one story.

Major scandals

The other story is of the unstoppable impunities of the former president and how the ANC fuelled this.

He has survived more major scandals (the Arms Deal; the Khwezi rape case, in which he was acquitted; State Capture and his friends, the Guptas; destruction of the state) than any political leader in South Africa and Africa, it can be argued. And now he wants a Second Coming to leave a bigger imprimatur.

His supporters have said that he wants to retire and run the party. To leave MK’s national and provincial Parliament caucuses (should it win enough votes) to be run by young MK members and presumably by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma.

But outside court this week, Zuma said he would like another go at the Union Buildings. The party has claimed it wants to win a two-thirds majority (which the ANC has managed only once) and change the Constitution so Zuma can serve a third term as president.

God help us, but if Donald Trump is his political doppelganger (or if Zuma is the orange man’s alter ego), this is not impossible.

For that, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC government has more than a little to answer for. This graphic shows how Ramaphosa’s actions have impelled Zuma’s impunities.

With a mandate to wipe the slates clean when he became President in 2019, Ramaphosa instead mollified Zuma’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction. The former spymaster Arthur Fraser was appointed as Correctional Services Commissioner.

Fraser, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found, ran a parallel intelligence operation that supported Zuma’s presidency in many ways that are yet to be understood.

He also blew the lid on the Phala Phala forex scandal, which still shadows Ramaphosa. (In 2020, staff allegedly stole $580,000 hidden in a couch at the President’s ranch and paid by a Sudanese billionaire who never fetched the buffalo he had bought.)

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission and sentenced to 15 months in prison. He was jailed in a rare act of justice against his impunity, but Fraser got him out in two ticks on medical parole so full of holes that three different courts said it was improper. Fraser told Ramaphosa of his plans and they clearly got a nod and a wink.

When the Constitutional Court also ordered Zuma back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to complete his sentence (which would have made his candidacy this year impossible under the Constitution), Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola sprang him out.

In August 2023, Zuma was released by Lamola as part of a mass remission of sentence for prisoners in specific categories as part of a project to deal with prison overcrowding. It was a blatant ruse to protect an ANC cadre, but in a country where we are abused by the political classes, South Africans let it go.

What was also let go in our national amnesia until now is that the Department of Correctional Services in October 2022 said Zuma had in effect completed his sentence and that it had expired. That stands as an official decision.

So, the ANC created its own opposition in the MK party, which has even stolen the identity of its armed wing. If the IEC continues to appeal against the court decision, the MK party will only grow in popularity, which could stymie the 29 May election timetable.

The ANC has created its most formidable opposition. DM