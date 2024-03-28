Jacob Zuma not allowed to stand for election on May 29 – IEC

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party on 7 February 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)

The IEC has sustained an objection to his candidature on the grounds that he has a criminal record with a sentence exceeding 15 months. Objections were lodged against eight candidates by different political parties; seven were refused, with the objection to Zuma the only one upheld, said the IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

Zuma can approach the Electoral Court to appeal this decision and the court must decide by April 9 so final lists can be published and then ballot papers printed for the May 29 election.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has received notification from the IEC and so has the party which objected to his candidacy.

The outcome of the Electoral Court will not stop the ballot printing nor the election timetable said Moepye. This is because the image of the party will still be on the ballot paper and the party will still contest.

The IEC deputy chairperson Janet Love said it was concerned by the violent utterances of certain party supporters threatening the elections. She said elections are a process owned by all and the integrity of the poll should therefore be protected by all.

Commissioner Judge Dhaya Pillay recused herself from deciding on Zuma’s candidacy. She was a Constitutional Court judge when Zuma was sentenced for being in contempt of court when he did not appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Earlier this week, Daily Maverick’s Velani Ludidi reported that Section 47 of the Constitution stipulates that you cannot be elected to Parliament if you have been convicted of a crime and sentenced to 12 months or more in prison. You only become eligible again five years after the end of the sentence.

In 2021, Zuma was convicted of being in contempt of court and handed a 15-month sentence for his refusal to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which he established.

After being released on medical parole, the 81-year-old former president received a remission of sentence last year, for the remainder of the term.DM