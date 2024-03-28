Defend Truth

Jacob Zuma not allowed to stand for election on May 29 – IEC

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party on 7 February 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)
By Ferial Haffajee
28 Mar 2024
President Jacob Zuma will not be allowed to stand for election on May 29, the Independent Electoral Commission has decided.

The IEC has sustained an objection to his candidature on the grounds that he has a criminal record with a sentence exceeding 15 months. Objections were lodged against eight candidates by different political parties; seven were refused, with the objection to Zuma the only one upheld, said the IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

Zuma can approach the Electoral Court to appeal this decision and the court must decide by April 9 so final lists can be published and then ballot papers printed for the May 29 election.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has received notification from the IEC and so has the party which objected to his candidacy. 

The outcome of the Electoral Court will not stop the ballot printing nor the election timetable said Moepye. This is because the image of the party will still be on the ballot paper and the party will still contest. 

The IEC deputy chairperson Janet Love said it was concerned by the violent utterances of certain party supporters threatening the elections. She said elections are a process owned by all and the integrity of the poll should therefore be protected by all. 

Commissioner Judge Dhaya Pillay recused herself from deciding on Zuma’s candidacy.  She was a Constitutional Court judge when Zuma was sentenced for being in contempt of court when he did not appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Earlier this week, Daily Maverick’s Velani Ludidi reported that Section 47 of the Constitution stipulates that you cannot be elected to Parliament if you have been convicted of a crime and sentenced to 12 months or more in prison. You only become eligible again five years after the end of the sentence.

In 2021, Zuma was convicted of being in contempt of court and handed a 15-month sentence for his refusal to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which he established.

After being released on medical parole, the 81-year-old former president received a remission of sentence last year, for the remainder of the term.DM

  • D'Esprit Dan says:
    28 March 2024 at 17:34

    The absolutely correct decision. His supporters must accept the decision or face the full might of the law. Such that it is. Then maybe we can restore a modicum of dignity to our electoral process.

  • Johan Buys says:
    28 March 2024 at 17:43

    All this does is feed the fire.

    What has MK done or said in the past week that is newsworthy? Instead they get acres of free media because it is all about the trademark and former prisoner zuma. If I lived in some parts of the country I would up my preparedness for trouble. If zuma tries 2021 again he will encounter a very different level of readiness.

