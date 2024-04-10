Jacob Zuma addresses the All African Alliance Movement members in Soweto on 5 January, 2024. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images) I A voting sign at the Heidedal Primary School voting station during by-elections in George on 19 July, 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is probably smarting from the double loss it suffered in the Electoral Court on 9 April. To recap: the Court has greenlit the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma and also said the IEC was wrong to limit the places where South Africans who live abroad can vote.

Because the Electoral Court was working to tight deadlines, its two orders came without judgments. The IEC has to finalise candidate lists by today to certify them by Friday, 12 April, and then start printing ballot papers. It also has to notify people living abroad of voting stations.

The written judgments will likely be handed down next week, and the IEC said it awaits them.

If the IEC considers appealing the order on Zuma, I hope it will not. The IEC’s job is to deliver a free and fair election. In 2024, it must also deliver this seventh national election in the most competitive landscape yet.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024

Fears that violence and violent rhetoric can harm the stability of the poll are widespread, and anxiety about the institution is high even though it has a sterling regional and global reputation for sturdiness.

Its work is to focus with steely determination on the election and its nuts and bolts. Its work is not to get into distracting legal battles with the former president or even with the DA, which brought the suit against it for limiting where South Africans abroad can vote. The order for the DA will make it mandatory for the IEC to allow South Africans abroad to vote at honorary consul offices, not only at embassies and consular offices.

The IEC should accept that the system in the Constitution has worked: the Electoral Court (created as a judicial appeal body to the IEC’s decisions) has made its findings. Let’s leave it there.

If not, the IEC risks distracting its staff, who operate with a smaller budget than needed, in lengthy and time-consuming court battles that can be left to others to bring if they feel strongly enough.

In addition, it risks making the institution the subject of Zuma’s strategy of using lawfare to fight his battles and prosecute his ambitions.

The MK Party is already gunning for the two women commissioners of the IEC, Janet Love and Judge Dhaya Pillay, in public statements and at rallies. News24 reported that Love came under fire at a post-court rally this week.

Judge Pillay was on the Constitutional Court when Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment for contempt of court; Love reportedly questioned Zuma’s candidacy at a press briefing.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ConCourt finds Jacob Zuma guilty of ‘unprecedented’ contempt, seals sanction with 15-month jail sentence

The former chairperson of the IEC, Terry Tselane, told Daily Maverick reporter Queenin Masuabi that he believed the IEC should not appeal the order. Her full report is here.

We should not turn a blind eye to attacks on women leaders of key institutions, but in this case, the IEC has a higher purpose and national calling. Zuma and the MK party should be allowed to test their support at the poll and not be permitted to turn the IEC into their battering ram. As Stephen Grootes writes here, there may well be important legal issues to ventilate.

Explainer: The Electoral Court has five judges and two non-judge members. The five judges are:

Judge Dumisani Zondi — Chairperson of the Electoral Court and a judge of the Supreme Court of Appeals; Judge Lebogang Modiba — a seasoned judge who has ruled against the EFF in a defamation suit brought by journalist Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki; Judge Jeremiah Shongwe, who has been a member of the Electoral Court since 2014; Judge Leicester Rock Adams — a member of the Gauteng High Court; and Judge Seena Yacoob, a member of the Gauteng High Court.

The two non-judge members are:

Professor Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya — a Professor at Fort Hare and a regular acting judge; and Professor Moses Phooko of the Faculty of Law at Fort Hare.

DM