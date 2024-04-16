Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

‘Jobs, jobs, jobs’ — DA’s Winde makes employment promise to young people in Western Cape

‘Jobs, jobs, jobs’ — DA’s Winde makes employment promise to young people in Western Cape
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Photo: Supplied)
By Suné Payne
16 Apr 2024
0

With just over 40 days to go until the elections, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde took the DA’s pledge to create 800,000 jobs in the province to Athlone, where he addressed young people at a call centre.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde was on the campaign trail on Tuesday in Athlone on the Cape Flats as he highlighted his party’s pledge to create 800,000 jobs in the next term of office.

Winde, the provincial incumbent, is leading the party’s cause to get re-elected as the governing party in Western Cape. In just over 40 days, on 29 May, South Africans will go to the polls to elect leaders at the national and provincial levels.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024

On Tuesday, Winde’s message was “jobs, jobs, jobs” as he spoke outside a call centre.

He said, “Here in this province, we’ve got to make sure that we are really zooming in on young people and creating opportunities for young people.”

da winde employment

DA Western Cape Premier Candidate Alan Winde addresses young people at a call centre training facility in Athlone on 16 April 2024. (Photo: Sune Payne)

He referred to the Western Cape’s unemployment rate, which is 20%, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the lowest in South Africa.

“So it’s only the DA and only the Western Cape that has this track record, and this is the province that works.”

He said voters needed to vote for the DA to keep the province working.

In the 2019 general elections, the DA received 55.45% of the provincial vote and is determined to hold on to its jewel in the crown of governance. However, this outright majority is being targeted by parties that hope to bring the DA under 50% and force it into a coalition.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape

Appeal to youth

Winde’s visit to the call centre, which trains young people for work in the sector, highlighted a booming industry that offers many employment opportunities.

He spoke to young people, some as young as 18 and entering work for the first time, who had been in training for two weeks. A trainer told Winde the recruits were taught emotional intelligence skills such as being impervious to insults from rude customers.

“Like a politician,” Winde quipped, to laughter from the students.

After speaking to the students about his career — from a businessman to a legislator and now, a premier — Winde encouraged the students to become entrepreneurs and — pointing to his grey hair — “We will need more politicians.”

According to IEC statistics, by 16 April, there were almost 60,000 registered voters between the ages of 18 and 19 in Western Cape and 456,000 aged between 20 and 29.

Winde said it was difficult to get young people registered and voting.

“It’s got to be a focus because young people must understand that it’s their future,” he said. 

Track record

When asked whether the pledge of 800,000 jobs was merely electioneering, Winde said: “I think the one thing about the Democratic Alliance and in this campaign is that I’ve got a track record, so you can look back over the last five years … you can look back over the last 15 years and you can say, ‘What has been said and what has been done?’ and now you have a look at what’s being said again.

“And that’s if I say 800,000 jobs …. I mean, that’s a stretch … I’m pushing that boundary, but I’ve got a track record that shows, the track record behind me shows that businesses come here, they invest here, they enable job creation.”

Winde wasn’t specific about how the province would create 800,000 jobs but said the Western Cape government’s “Growth for Jobs Strategy” would “invest heavily in infrastructure to enable businesses; cut red tape that gets in the way of doing business; grow investor confidence; promote the tourism sector; and ensure that our agricultural sector continues to thrive as one of the major job creators in the province”. 

Winde told Daily Maverick that in the run-up to the elections, he would highlight aspects of the DA’s manifesto to show voters the party’s track records on issues ranging from jobs to safety to energy. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Business Maverick

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Five parties join forces with Gayton McKenzie’s PA to take on DA in Western Cape
Maverick News

Five parties join forces with Gayton McKenzie’s PA to take on DA in Western Cape
The Whistle-blower — an American’s dream job at a shrimp factory in India turns nightmarish
World

The Whistle-blower — an American’s dream job at a shrimp factory in India turns nightmarish
Zuma all the way — 2024 elections, meet Stalingrad
South Africa

Zuma all the way — 2024 elections, meet Stalingrad
African wild dogs will soon have their own sperm bank – how artificial breeding will help them survive
Our Burning Planet

African wild dogs will soon have their own sperm bank – how artificial breeding will help them survive

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Business Maverick

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Maverick Citizen

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
UPL's cleaned up water is ‘safe to drink’ … but not for their main consultant, thanks
Maverick News

UPL's cleaned up water is ‘safe to drink’ … but not for their main consultant, thanks
Origins and purpose unknown – the curious case of a ‘phantom’ bank in Bulembu, Eswatini
Maverick News

Origins and purpose unknown – the curious case of a ‘phantom’ bank in Bulembu, Eswatini
The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu as finance minister would ‘really spook the markets’
Business Maverick

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu as finance minister would ‘really spook the markets’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options