Since 2017, Kabelo Mothoemte (34), from Orange Farm Extension 1, and seven others have braved harsh weather conditions in Federation Park in Parktown, Johannesburg, just along the M1 highway, using it as their informal reclaimer camp and also a place of residence.

When Daily Maverick visited the informal camp on Wednesday, 10 April 2024, we observed that there were no ablution facilities or standing forms of shelter – just mountains of recyclables on the ground or collected in 300kg bags.

According to Mothoemte, who has been a waste picker for about a decade, they moved on to the land as it was unoccupied. It is a dumping ground within the neighbourhood and is located near recycling centres and sources where they can collect recyclables.

Mothoemte said he used to live in Orange Farm, but realised that commuting to work every day was costly and sometimes he could not afford the taxi fares, so he opted to stay at Federation Park, despite not having a shelter or services at the site.

Every month or fortnight he goes home to check on his family and give them money. For him, living at Federation Park is normal and he refers to it as his other “home”.

“We live here normally, whether it rains or it’s hot or cold. We just have to make it work.”

Mothoemte said his most urgent need was finding reliable transport to assist with collecting recyclables and taking them to the recycling centres.

Currently, the waste pickers at the site have to push their trolleys long distances. But the trolleys are not big enough for all the recyclables and they often have to make many trips to fill one 300kg bag, which translates into an income of about R1,500 to R2,000 a month.

‘Win-win-win’

Now, to support the Federation Park informal reclaimers, Urban Surfer, an organisation offering informal recycling solutions and providing waste reclaimers with equipment, is partnering with Hollard Insurance and plastics recycling NPO Polyco to help formalise the informal reclaimer camp.

“An informal camp has existed close to our head office in Parktown for some time. As part of a larger project to create meaningful social and environmental impact in our immediate surroundings, we recognised a need to find a way to support the camp, which has become an important source of income and safety for the recyclers who operate from there,” said Kyle McWilliam, head of group shared services for Hollard Insurance.

“We engaged with Urban Surfer, who do great work in supporting waste reclaimer projects, and agreed to partner with them to create a formal camp, subject to the relevant approvals and with input from neighbouring residents.

“The camp will provide upgraded security and additional equipment to enable the recyclers to earn a sustainable living. We are also exploring further partnerships in the recycling value chain in our attempts to secure a win-win-win, whereby Hollard and the surrounding neighbourhood win, the recyclers win and the environment wins.”

Polyco CEO Patricia Pillay emphasised to Daily Maverick the importance of giving dignity to reclaimers. She said supporting this initiative was just one of the ways the organisation was contributing to reclaimer organisations.

“This is something close to our heart. We are closely involved in working with waste reclaimers, collaborating with members and organisations and investing in recycling and collection businesses throughout South Africa. The waste reclaimers are the unsung heroes within the waste collection and recycling industry, doing a great service for the country,” Pillay said.

The partnership will rehabilitate the site, which will include building a formalised and contained recycling camp. It will also introduce first-mile GPS tracking and documentation of recyclable collection.

It will help with on-site baling of recyclables by supplying a solar-powered baling machine to increase the reclaimers’ income by 30% and assist the reclaimers in getting the best value for their recyclables through off-take agreements and fully documenting the type, volume and value of recycling operations. In addition, the partnership will provide education or skills development beyond recycling.

Sifiso Gumbi, a former informal waste picker and now recycler relations officer at Urban Surfer, told Daily Maverick: “Waste pickers are the primary volume drivers of the recycling industry and therefore they need to be supported as an essential part of recycling.

“What Urban Surfer is doing with its partners is undertaking a project that will support just that. With this site, we are hoping to use it as a blueprint that showcases the results of supporting reclaimers with essential resources that a waste reclaimer should have access to, such as infrastructure, equipment such as trolleys and PPE.

“An important aspect of the recycling environment is that it is very analogue. It’s cash-based and we are trying to usher in a little bit of digitalisation and teach them how to save, invest and properly handle hazardous materials, be ambassadors of social skills … A little bit more support could go a long way in helping the reclaimers do their work.”

Dignity

Another waste picker, who did not want to be named, spoke to Daily Maverick about his work and sleeping in the street. For him, formalising the site is a step closer to formalising their work and giving dignity to the work and the people who do it.

“This is no sophisticated job. Most of the time we are digging inside dirt and it requires you to have a conversation with yourself and think of the positives.

“Recycling is a big industry and does need to be formalised as that can help some challenges we face in the informal waste economy: from being prevented from accessing landfills in some municipalities [or] sources, to being treated inhumanely. Formalising means a bit of dignity in the work and us as people and not just appreciating the end product,” he said.

Liteboho Makhele, programme manager at the South African Cities Network, said formalising informal waste pickers involves crucial steps towards integrating them into the waste management value chain.

She authored a report emphasising the need for clear policies and laws to introduce legal recognition for waste pickers, improved working conditions and better collaboration among stakeholders.

Makhele said that by harnessing the potential of waste pickers and integrating them into formal waste management processes, municipalities can derive environmental, social and economic benefits.

She said integration required cooperation among national, provincial and local governments, waste management utilities and communities to ensure the successful implementation of policies and guidelines.

However, several challenges need to be addressed. These include registering undocumented non-South Africans, addressing the limited success of cooperatives, accommodating waste pickers who prefer to remain independent and developing legislation to recognise and protect their rights.

Navigating these challenges is essential for building a more equitable and sustainable future for waste pickers and ensuring they are no longer caught in the duality of being both visible and invisible members of society. DM