Business Maverick

CORPORATE SCANDAL

Former Steinhoff executive granted bail of R150,000 as fraud case unfolds

Former Steinhoff executive granted bail of R150,000 as fraud case unfolds
(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
25 Mar 2024
0

Stephanus Grobler faces charges of racketeering, fraud, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday granted former Steinhoff director Stephanus Johannes Grobler (64) R150,000 bail.

Grobler and former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste had been asked to present themselves in court last Friday to face charges of racketeering, three counts of fraud involving R21-billion, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities. 

Grobler, who spent the weekend in jail, faced the music alone after Jooste committed suicide last week. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) noted the following allegations in a statement issued on Monday:

  • Between 2014 and 2016, Jooste and Grobler conducted racketeering activities within the Steinhoff group;
  • During that period, Jooste played a major role in the management of the criminal enterprise; and
  • Grobler created documentation of transactions that supported the fraudulent transactions used to inflate and falsify the annual financial statement of the Steinhoff Group.

Grobler told the court on Monday via an affidavit that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges, and would prove his innocence. He further asked the court to release him on bail. 

“However, the State opposed his bail application because Grobler committed a very serious offence, which carries a penalty clause of a billion rand or a life sentence. Furthermore, the prosecutor told the court that the accused was a flight risk because he is a citizen of the world with business connections all over the world,” the NPA said. 

However, magistrate Nicca Setshogoe granted Grobler bail of R150,000 on condition that:

  • He reports to the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays;
  • He hands over his two passports to the investigating officer and does not apply for a new one;
  • He hands over his two firearms to the police;
  • He does not leave Gauteng without informing the investigating officer; and
  • He does not interfere with State witnesses.

The matter was postponed to 26 June for the finalisation of investigations.  

According to the Steinhoff annual report for 2016, Grobler was part of Steinhoff’s executive committee. Grobler worked for Steinhoff for around 19 years, in various roles including company secretary and director of treasury and financing

A guide to the Steinhoff scandal

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mapisa-Nqakula graft prosecution — ID ‘surprised’ by speaker’s urgent interdict, discovery application
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula graft prosecution — ID ‘surprised’ by speaker’s urgent interdict, discovery application
Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
Maverick News

Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Our year in the wilderness — researching giant seals, killer whales and raw nature 
Maverick News

Our year in the wilderness — researching giant seals, killer whales and raw nature 
After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste's death by suicide
Maverick News

Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste's death by suicide
Mapisa-Nqakula graft prosecution — ID ‘surprised’ by speaker’s urgent interdict, discovery application
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula graft prosecution — ID ‘surprised’ by speaker’s urgent interdict, discovery application
More traffickers traced to South Africa in Nigeria’s biggest airport heroin bust
Maverick News

More traffickers traced to South Africa in Nigeria’s biggest airport heroin bust

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.