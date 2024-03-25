The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday granted former Steinhoff director Stephanus Johannes Grobler (64) R150,000 bail.

Grobler and former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste had been asked to present themselves in court last Friday to face charges of racketeering, three counts of fraud involving R21-billion, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities.

Grobler, who spent the weekend in jail, faced the music alone after Jooste committed suicide last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) noted the following allegations in a statement issued on Monday:

Between 2014 and 2016, Jooste and Grobler conducted racketeering activities within the Steinhoff group;

During that period, Jooste played a major role in the management of the criminal enterprise; and

Grobler created documentation of transactions that supported the fraudulent transactions used to inflate and falsify the annual financial statement of the Steinhoff Group.

Grobler told the court on Monday via an affidavit that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges, and would prove his innocence. He further asked the court to release him on bail.

“However, the State opposed his bail application because Grobler committed a very serious offence, which carries a penalty clause of a billion rand or a life sentence. Furthermore, the prosecutor told the court that the accused was a flight risk because he is a citizen of the world with business connections all over the world,” the NPA said.

However, magistrate Nicca Setshogoe granted Grobler bail of R150,000 on condition that:

He reports to the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays;

He hands over his two passports to the investigating officer and does not apply for a new one;

He hands over his two firearms to the police;

He does not leave Gauteng without informing the investigating officer; and

He does not interfere with State witnesses.

The matter was postponed to 26 June for the finalisation of investigations.

According to the Steinhoff annual report for 2016, Grobler was part of Steinhoff’s executive committee. Grobler worked for Steinhoff for around 19 years, in various roles including company secretary and director of treasury and financing.

