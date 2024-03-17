‘ANC will still be in charge,’ says Ramaphosa on KZN campaign trail

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma (centre) on 17 March 2024.(Photo: ANC Supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the weekend campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal, a province that has been hostile to him at times and where his predecessor and nemesis Jacob Zuma is the face of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, which is recruiting members mainly from within ANC structures in the province.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa joined the amaZulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, for the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the death of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo at KwaCeza in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

That event was marred by clashes between ANC and IFP supporters after ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma grabbed the microphone during a speech by Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the recently appointed Zulu traditional prime minister and mayor of the IFP-controlled Zululand District Municipality, when Buthelezi appeared to be about to criticise the ANC in the province.

Twelve ANC supporters were injured in the scuffles. The IFP has denied that its supporters attacked ANC supporters.

In his speech at the commemoration, Ramaphosa urged rival political parties to restrain themselves and warned that the government would act against anyone perpetrating violence.

The ANC won 54.22% of the provincial vote in KZN in 2019, but polls suggest the party’s support could plummet in the 29 May elections, with most predicting the province will be governed by a coalition.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa campaigned in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast, which for years has been struggling with water problems that have affected the crucial tourism sector, with bookings cancelled and jobs lost.

At the South Coast Mall, near Margate, the President engaged with shoppers, asking them to vote for the ANC. Some urged him to sort out the water problems. Ramaphosa said Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu was working with the Ugu District Municipality to resolve the problems.

Ramaphosa then travelled to Umzumbe Municipality’s Ward 10. During a door-to-door in the area, he visited Gogo Mbili, a pensioner, who thanked the ANC for building her an RDP house. Unlike other parts of the province, the South Coast is firmly ANC territory.

On his arrival at a large marquee in Umzumbe, Ramaphosa was greeted with songs praising his leadership.

MK members were also active in the area on Sunday and pro-Zuma songs blared out from cars driven by MK devotees.

Addressing his supporters, Ramaphosa said: “We have made our mistakes, but we have done more good than bad. The positives outweigh the negatives. Our work over the past years is clear for everyone with eyes to see.

“The opposition are only presenting dreams and wishes. Some of these parties take the ANC manifesto and change it here and there and present it as their own. They have no plan of their own. We in the ANC have the plan to govern this country and make it prosper. We will continue to improve the lives of the people of South Africa, whether they like it or not.

“We go into these elections with experience. Our election list contains people with skills, experience and education to govern South Africa. I ask all the volunteers of the ANC to go and convince people to vote for the ANC,” he said.

Ramaphosa said that over the past 30 years, the ANC had built more than 4.7 million houses for the poor in South Africa, while nine million children received two meals a day as part of the school nutrition programme.

He said the ANC-led government was paying for 1.2 million students to study in universities and TVET colleges and the ANC had plans to create jobs for the young people of South Africa.

“I don’t know where this country will be without the ANC. But on 29 May everything will be clear. I know the ANC will still be in charge. This is because the positives that we have achieved far outweigh the negatives,” he said. DM