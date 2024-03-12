Defend Truth

Al Jama-ah sets sights on ‘unseating DA in Western Cape’

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks at the party's manifesto launch at Harmony Primary School in Lenasia on 9 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
12 Mar 2024
1

Al Jama-ah founder Ganief Hendricks says that although the party would have liked to increase its presence in various provinces, it was eyeing mostly the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Political party Al Jama-ah, with a single seat in Parliament, is aware it won’t take over as government when the country heads to the polls on 29 May 2024 – it will, however, rally behind any party with the exception of the DA, IFP, UDM and ActionSA.   

The party has in the past supported the ANC in crucial votes in Parliament and they have worked together through coalitions in metros including Johannesburg. 

Speaking to Daily Maverick, the founder and leader of Al Jama-ah, Ganief Hendricks, said: “The only reason we most of the time vote for the ANC, is because they have the roots in the foundation of the liberation movement of Oliver Tambo and those before him.  

“So, whichever party governs South Africa with those kinds of roots, Al Jama-ah will support them even if it’s the MK party, and even if it is the EFF…” 

Al Jama-ah, the only Muslim political party in the country, has been in Parliament since 2019 and has been battling to increase its support base.   

Al Jama-ah

Al Jama-ah launched its 2024 election manifesto at Harmony Primary School in Lenasia on 9 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

With the elections fast approaching, Hendricks said although the party wanted to increase its presence in various provinces, it was eyeing mostly the Western Cape and Gauteng.   

Read more in Daily Maverick: Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape 

“We are working very hard to remove the DA in the Western Cape and we will work with anyone to do this. We have the support of big private businesses and donors who never used to fund us, but now they are,” he said.  

For the past year the party has been the subject of much public discussion because of its role in Joburg’s administration. 

In January 2023, it had one of its three councillors in the city, Thapelo Amad, elected as mayor. He lasted 87 days in office.  

In May 2023, the party had yet another councillor, Kabelo Gwamanda, elected into the same position which he continues to occupy. In a media interview, Gwamanda suggested he could be “a black version of John Steenhuisen” (Steenhuisen does not have a university degree). He made the remark when quizzed about his highest qualification while appearing at his first public engagement after taking the position.   

Gwamanda also made headlines when the Financial Sector Conduct Authority alleged that he ran a funeral services scheme that conned Soweto residents.    

Read more in Daily Maverick: New Joburg mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of qualifications 

Under both the mayors the city has been battling a lack of service delivery, including intermittent water and electricity supply. Residents have taken to the streets to protest, with several promises made to them.

Hendricks, however, believes “we have been able to bring about stability and it shows as the City was able to get a clean audit outcome from the Auditor-General”. 

Here are five key takeaways from Al Jama-ah’s manifesto, which was launched on 29 March in Lenasia, Johannesburg. 

Provision of basic resources

“Ensuring that safe, drinkable water, which is a basic right for all, is accessible to all without discriminating against anyone. Safeguarding household food security across the country in urban and rural areas. Removing VAT on all essential household items.

“Providing free stationery and textbooks at basic, higher and tertiary education levels. Guaranteeing that every individual has equitable access to vital resources in order to live a dignified life. Since this is non-negotiable, the party calls for ‘people over profits!’” 

Economic transformation 

“Alleviating the plight of consumers in an increasingly harsh global economic climate. Being in touch with the lived experience of South African people – party members will not live in ivory towers.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections

“Enhancing access to economic opportunities for every citizen. Working to achieve zero VAT on bread, milk, eggs and other basic food items to relieve the dire conditions faced by people below the poverty line. Promoting household food security.”

Decent job opportunities 

“Implementing non-discriminatory and sustainable socioeconomic policies that unlock dignified, decent jobs for everyone, as we strive towards full employment opportunities. 

“Promoting the ownership of the productive and economic resources and capacities by local communities to dismantle structural inequalities.”

An Al Jama-ah supporter arrives for the party’s manifesto launch at Harmony Primary School in Lenasia on 9 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks and Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda at the party’s national manifesto launch at Harmony Primary School in Lenasia on 9 March 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Quality education for all  

“Striving towards creating an equitable education system and environment that enables every child to grow and thrive holistically. 

“Guaranteeing that every child has access to well-resourced public educational institutions. Building a future where every child has the opportunity to reach his/her full potential and contribute to the country’s collective success.”

The right to health  

“Working towards increased investment in the health sector. Granting everyone the right to dignified and quality healthcare.

“Supporting the NHI initiative. Setting up (mobile) clinics and (roving) paramedical structures in urban and rural areas.

“Ensuring quality control, management and performance of all hospitals and primary health centres with real-time oversight to avoid corruption and sloppy service delivery.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Bryan Mitchell says:
    12 March 2024 at 14:23

    oh dear……..we will work with any party with revolutionary roots ?? no matter how much they steal……….
    Milk, bread and eggs are already zero rated 🙂
    Providing safe drinking water……lol your Josie team doing a brilliant job already I see.

    How could you vote for these clowns??

