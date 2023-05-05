Johannesburg council chambers during the 16th extraordinary council meeting which has the election of a new mayor for the City of Johannesburg as an item on May 05, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The city's council convened for a special meeting to elect a new executive mayor following the resignation of Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad from the position last month. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)

Soweto-born Kabelo Gwamanda was voted in by 139 councillors, the DA’s Mpho Phalatse received 68 votes, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni 59 votes and there were no spoilt votes.

He is the ninth mayor of Joburg since 2016. The eight to date are: Parks Tau (2016), Herman Mashaba (2016/19), Geoff Makhubo (2020/21), Mpho Moerane (2021), Jolidee Matongo (2021), Mpho Phalatse (2021/22), Dada Morero (2022) and Thapelo Amad (2023).

Amad is also a member of the Al Jama-ah party, with three seats in the metro.

[WATCH] New City of Joburg Executive Mayor being sworn in. #JoburgCouncil pic.twitter.com/Pxj2lz41jE — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) May 5, 2023

Speaking to Al Jama- ah leader Ganief Hendricks, he explained that Gwamanda was well-equipped for the position.

He said Gwamanda was an advisor to his office. Gwamanda was also an adviser for the executive mayor during the tenures of Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane. He is the secretary of the minority parties in council.

Council proceedings started at 10:30 am and this time around there were only minor delays. The council initially reached a quorum with 252 councillors but after a final headcount was done 258 were confirmed to be present.

Nominations for the City of Joburg Executive Mayor are in: Funzi Ngobeni- ActionSA

Mpho Phalatse- DA

Kabelo Gwamanda- Al Jama- ah#joburgcouncil pic.twitter.com/bO5Y1QboWI — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) May 5, 2023

Speaker Colleen Makhubele, however, confirmed that only 266 councillors cast their votes.

In a statement, the DA took a stab at the ANC and EFF alliance, saying that it “regrets the decision of the majority of Johannesburg City Councillors to double down on the disaster of installing ANC-EFF puppet mayors incapable of governing the City with competence, public trust, and stability”. DM

This is a developing story and may be updated