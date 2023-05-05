Defend Truth

Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda voted in as latest mayor of Joburg

Johannesburg council chambers during the 16th extraordinary council meeting which has the election of a new mayor for the City of Johannesburg as an item on May 05, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The city's council convened for a special meeting to elect a new executive mayor following the resignation of Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad from the position last month. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)
By Queenin Masuabi
05 May 2023
After more than a week of Johannesburg not having a mayor, council voted in Kabelo Gwamanda as the ninth mayor of Johannesburg since 2016.

Soweto-born Kabelo Gwamanda was voted in by 139 councillors, the DA’s Mpho Phalatse received 68 votes, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni 59 votes and there were no spoilt votes. 

He is the ninth mayor of Joburg since 2016. The eight to date are: Parks Tau (2016), Herman Mashaba (2016/19), Geoff Makhubo (2020/21), Mpho Moerane (2021), Jolidee Matongo (2021), Mpho Phalatse (2021/22), Dada Morero (2022) and Thapelo Amad (2023). 

Amad is also a member of the Al Jama-ah party, with three seats in the metro.

Speaking to Al Jama- ah leader Ganief  Hendricks, he explained that Gwamanda was well-equipped for the position. 

He said Gwamanda was an advisor to his office. Gwamanda was also an adviser for the executive mayor during the tenures of Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane. He is the secretary of the minority parties in council.

Council proceedings started at 10:30 am and this time around there were only minor delays. The council initially reached a quorum with 252 councillors but after a final headcount was done 258 were confirmed to be present.

Speaker Colleen Makhubele, however, confirmed that only 266 councillors cast their votes.

In a statement, the DA took a stab at the ANC and EFF alliance, saying that it “regrets the decision of the majority of Johannesburg City Councillors to double down on the disaster of installing ANC-EFF puppet mayors incapable of governing the City with competence, public trust, and stability”. DM

This is a developing story and may be updated

