Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

DA urges Western governments to help counter threats to 29 May polls

DA urges Western governments to help counter threats to 29 May polls
Illustrative image: (Photos: Shiraaz Mohamed, GCIS, Gallo Images and EPA-EFE.)
By Peter Fabricius
10 Mar 2024
0

The DA and other Multi-Party Charter parties believe the ANC’s expected drop to below 50% presents opportunities — but also risks.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Western governments, urging them to help the opposition counter threats of domestic and foreign interference in the 29 May national and provincial elections.

The letter to the foreign ministers of the G7 industrialised nations, the European Union and four Nordic countries asks them for support in observing the elections, voter education and establishing a parallel vote tabulation (PVT) system.

The ANC has countered that it might invite more of its “own friends” to observe the election too.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024

The letter, written by the DA’s international relations spokesperson Emma Powell, warns that the expected drop in the ANC’s national support to well below 50% for the first time — and its possible loss of some provinces — “presents both significant risks as well as opportunities”.

It notes that “as the ruling elite grow more desperate to retain electoral support ahead of the upcoming elections, they may be willing to put their narrow political interests ahead of our country’s broader interests and sacred constitutional values”.

It was a follow-up letter to a similar one which the 11 leaders of the DA-led Multi-Party Charter (MPC) wrote to the foreign ministers of the G7 nations and the EU last month, also requesting support to ensure the integrity of the elections.

That letter also warned that the drop in ANC support to below 50% “inevitably heightens the threat to electoral integrity”.

However, the letter also emphasised that the MPC had confidence in the Electoral Commission (IEC) but that domestic efforts to ensure the integrity of the elections still needed international support.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Malicious actors: Five ways to detect coordinated electoral disinformation campaigns

Powell explained to Daily Maverick, “We do not believe the IEC will attempt to steal the election. We do, however, have 23,500 or so voting districts and we need additional observers and PVT to prevent irregularities at the granular level.”

PVT is the counting of votes independently of the official electoral authority. It is usually done in countries where the independence and integrity of the official election authority are in doubt. 

However, as Powell indicated, in South Africa’s case, the concern is that the vote could be stolen at the level of polling stations, by other political parties, particularly because the MPC parties, even taken together, do not seem to have sufficient staff to monitor all the stations. 

The DA seems particularly concerned about potential disruption by the MK party recently established by Jacob Zuma, which has issued several threats of violence.

It warns the foreign governments that the MK party “poses a substantive risk to the continued peaceful nature of our political discourse as a nation”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA

The DA letter adds, “We are witnessing an increasing willingness by the ANC to forge alliances with malign international actors, whose regimes are characterised by tyranny, terror and oppression.”

It repeats the warning of the seven MPC leaders in their letter to the foreign governments last month that these “malign international actors” could interfere in the elections. It mentions no names but very likely has Russia in mind as Moscow has already demonstrated its willingness to try to disrupt US elections.

Powell’s letter says the foreign countries “can help to safeguard against any attempts to disrupt the democratic process or negatively influence the South African electorate through misinformation and disinformation campaigns”.

It asks the governments to provide opposition parties and independent watchdogs with technological resources “to safeguard against sinister attempts to manipulate election outcomes, particularly within vulnerable communities”.

The DA also asks the Western governments to help civil society organisations provide voter education and support for domestic election observers — if the SA government refuses permission for increased contingents of international observers. 

DA ‘out of line’

Obed Bapela, the coordinator of the ANC’s international relations subcommittee, told Daily Maverick that the DA and MPC were wrong to invite foreign governments to observe the elections. That was the preserve of the IEC, which in any case usually only invited election observers from organisations like the African Union, Southern African Development Community, Commonwealth and EU, rather than individual governments. 

Bapela said the IEC also allowed political parties to invite a certain number of foreign political parties to observe the elections, though they were given more limited access to polling stations than official observer missions. In the past, the ANC had only invited fellow former liberation movements from Africa.

But this time, the ANC would consider inviting some of its friends from outside Africa. Bapela was quoted in News24 this week as saying this could include Russia. However, he told Daily Maverick he had not specified any particular country as the ANC had not yet decided who to invite.

While the IEC is responsible for inviting foreign election observer missions, it leaves it up to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to invite foreign diplomats based in SA to observe the elections. Some embassies, such as the US, used to deploy large teams of diplomats. However, under the Zuma administration, Dirco controversially restricted the observers to two per embassy.

DA finance spokesperson Dion George recently visited the IEC and was told this was still the policy.

“Our view is that IEC should want as many observers as available. This can only enhance the freedom and fairness of the election. In this instance, IEC appears to be taking a passive bystander approach.”

Bapela said the MPC parties should invest more in voter education rather than asking foreign governments for help.

The Western governments which have been asked for support seem to be uncertain about how to respond. That might explain why a month after the MPC leaders appealed to them for help, the DA felt the need to repeat the request this week.

Western governments want the election to be as free and fair as possible, but don’t want to be seen to be meddling in such a vital domestic process.

One diplomat told Daily Maverick that it was in any case very late for them to be able to help. A PVT process, for instance, usually takes about two years to set up.

Daily Maverick asked Dirco to comment on the appeals by the MPC and DA to the foreign governments, but had not received a reply by the time of publication. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Inside the ANC debates about how to stay in power and keep those R2-million car allowances
Culture

Inside the ANC debates about how to stay in power and keep those R2-million car allowances
Zuma’s Zombies - the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
DM168

Zuma’s Zombies – the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
US is committed to deepening trade ties and investing in the South African economy
Op-eds

US is committed to deepening trade ties and investing in the South African economy
Nelson Mandela Bay metro closes Blue Flag beaches after mistaking ash for oil
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro closes Blue Flag beaches after mistaking ash for oil
Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Maverick News

Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC’s Gigaba, Mahlobo, Kodwa, and Frolick recommended for parliamentary chop amid NEC objections
Maverick News

ANC’s Gigaba, Mahlobo, Kodwa, and Frolick recommended for parliamentary chop amid NEC objections
Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Maverick News

Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Money-washing machine: The hunt for Howie Baker’s billions
Maverick News

Money-washing machine: The hunt for Howie Baker’s billions
Constantia killings — police ask public to help trace two suspects in 2023 Bulgarian murder mystery
Maverick News

Constantia killings — police ask public to help trace two suspects in 2023 Bulgarian murder mystery
Veterans Dugmore and Rasool enter Parliament battle as parties ink their lists
Maverick News

Veterans Dugmore and Rasool enter Parliament battle as parties ink their lists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.