A workers’ strike at the Hatfield campus of the University of Pretoria on 20 February 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

Disruptions at the University of Pretoria (UP), where striking workers clashed with police on Monday, are inevitable because of the university’s approach to the wage dispute, according to the National, Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

“It is not possible for university activities not to be disrupted when over 1,300 workers have withdrawn their labour,” said Nehawu deputy general secretary December Mavuso.

“Their continued negotiation in bad faith is to blame for the disruption of activities at the university,” Mavuso said.

Mavuso said Nehawu denied the university’s allegations that its members vandalised UP property.

“Such allegations have not been brought to us by the university. Should they be brought to our attention we will investigate and take appropriate action,” Mavuso said.

Demands

Workers affiliated with Nehawu at UP have been on strike since 15 February 2024. They are demanding a 7% wage hike, but the university has offered a 4% wage increase.

The union has listed several demands that have to be met before it calls for an end to the strike, failing which the strike will intensify. The demands include a 7% salary increase across the board; a 13th cheque; five days’ leave encashment; an extension of long-service bonus to include not only those with 20 years’ service, but also 10 and 15 years; and a once-off R7,000 bonus.

Mavuso also responded to allegations that Nehawu members had left their designated picket area. He said only the police and not the university could make that determination.

“Workers choosing to walk on public roads is the domain of the police, not the university. The police were able to escort workers when they walked on the streets surrounding the university,” Mavuso said.

Delays

In a social media post on Thursday, 29 February, UP said: “Following the successful awarding of the court interdict, contact classes will resume on Monday, 4 March 2024, at our Hatfield Campus. We look forward to reconnecting and continuing our academic journey together.

“UP is committed to providing a seamless learning experience and ensuring the safety of our students and staff.”

Many new students have posted messages on the university’s social media platforms since the strike began, saying they are waiting to register.

In light of the delays caused by the strike, the university has extended its registration deadline.

“Please note that the registration deadline has been extended until Friday, 8 March,” it said.

“I’m only a first-year student and I’m still at home,” Xoli Mzolo told Daily Maverick on Wednesday.

Nkosinathi Maselana, an online student, said he was unaffected by the strike.

“I’m an online student, and have the advantage of staying at home,” he said.

Nehawu said it would intensify the strike and launch a secondary strike.

“We mobilised our entire 35,000 membership in Tshwane to join the strike in solidarity with University of Pretoria workers through a march next week,” Mavuso said.

The union said that executives earned exorbitant salaries while many workers earned peanuts by comparison.

“It’s still an issue to this day. Executives gave themselves exorbitant bonuses last year,” Mavuso said.

Interdict

On Wednesday, the university successfully obtained a court interdict against the striking workers in a move it said affirmed its commitment to the safety and security of the university community.

“The court’s decision, which comes amidst ongoing labour unrest, imposes restrictions on activities that could disrupt the university’s operations. The interdict prohibits any unlawful interference with the university’s operations, activities, and academic programmes,” the university said.

“It further mandates a ban on any violent or unlawful conduct in pursuit of wage demands, including harassment, assault, prevention of services, interference with traffic and damage to property.”

The university also said it was committed to resolving the labour dispute at the institution.

“In light of recent developments, the university wishes to address the ongoing negotiations with Nehawu regarding proposed salary increases.

“Factors such as modest income growth (2.5% growth in its main source of revenue), high staff costs, high student debt and operational expenses have contributed to the decision to manage the salary bill.

“In the interest of responsible financial management, the university encourages Nehawu to collaborate closely with university management as they implement the Financial Sustainability Plan. This plan aims to reduce costs and explore revenue enhancement opportunities, ensuring the institution’s long-term financial stability,” UP said.

Nehawu said after the court order: “We are more resolute and are continuing with our strike. Our members will continue with the strike and will do so within the confines of the picketing rules without breaching the court order.” DM