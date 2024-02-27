Defend Truth

Pretoria University strike — Nehawu denies ‘vandalism, disruption’ claims amid violent clashes

Students on the University of Pretoria's Hatfield campus look for an open gate on 20 February 2024. Striking Nehawu workers reportedly blocked all the entrances to the university. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Bheki C. Simelane
27 Feb 2024
The police in Gauteng have confirmed that one person was arrested and faces charges of public violence following a violent confrontation between police and Nehawu-affiliated workers at the University of Pretoria on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Daily Maverick that the South African Police Services (SAPS) Public Order Policing responded to a strike situation at the university on Monday. 

Workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) at the university have been on strike since 15 February 2024, about a week before learning began. 

They are demanding a 7% wage hike but the university has offered 4%. 

Some workers have used other increases at the university, such as the registration fee and high salaries for university executives, to back their demand for an increase. 

Disruptions

Police said the protesters reportedly started disrupting classes and the police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse them. “One person was arrested for public violence,” Nevhuhulwi said. 

No injuries had been reported.

“The University of Pretoria can confirm the use of teargas and rubber bullets in the situation where SAPS dispersed striking workers at our Hatfield campus on Monday morning,” university spokesperson Rikus Delport said. 

“A group of striking staff members unlawfully disrupted university activities by damaging property and intimidating staff and students. South African Police Service officers unsuccessfully engaged the striking staff and asked them to follow the picketing rules,” Deloport told Daily Maverick on Monday evening. 

“Our priority is always the safety and well-being of all staff and students,” he said. 

The striking staff had returned to the designated picketing area, and the police were still on the premises, monitoring the situation with the university’s security personnel. 

“We strongly condemn the illegal disruption of operational activities on our campus. We want to assure our community that we will take relevant action against any individuals found to be involved in these incidents,” Delport added. 

He also asserted the university’s commitment to resolving the disputes through constructive dialogue and within the boundaries of the law.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Mzilayose Tshontshi, Nehawu’s Gauteng secretary, said their members had embarked on the strike action following a deadlock in talks with the employer towards the end of 2023.

Pretoria University strike

Students search for an open gate on the Hatfield campus at the University of Pretoria on 20 February 2024 after striking Nehawu members reportedly blocked all the entrances. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

The dispute had then been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“The CCMA failed to resolve the dispute and we were issued with a certificate of non-resolution.” 

He said the university’s offer of 4% was below inflation.

“We are demanding a 7% increase… Our 7% includes the cost-of-living adjustment that must accommodate the inflation rate. And we believe that it is very reasonable.

“Further to that we are demanding a 13th cheque, or alternatively a one-off bonus, which the employer is refusing.” 

Tshontshi denied claims of disruption and vandalism made by the university. He said many students were in solidarity with the striking workers and their cause. 

“We deny that we are disrupting university activities. We are not aware of any member of Nehawu that has vandalised any property of the university.” 

He warned that Nehawu would intensify the strike if the university “continues with the kind of attitude which they have displayed”.

Nevhuhulwi said just before noon on Tuesday that “Public Order Policing will continue to monitor the situation that is currently calm”. DM

  • andrew farrer says:
    27 February 2024 at 16:14

    My first thoughts are “fire the fu#*ers”, they’ll soon realise 4% increase is better than zero salary at all! BUT, what increases has the executive received? If UP can show that they’ve given the same (or better, no) increase to the exec, then they can justify the 4%. But, like the anc, the exec probaby took double digit increases.

