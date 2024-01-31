Sport

GRUDGE MATCH

France and Ireland blockbuster set to kick off Six Nations opening night

France and Ireland blockbuster set to kick off Six Nations opening night
Matthieu Jalibert of France breaks through the tackle of Handre Pollard of the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final. (Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
By Reuters
31 Jan 2024
0

The 2024 Six Nations kicks off this weekend with a blockbuster clash between France and Ireland taking centre stage.

France and Ireland, both still hurting after their quarterfinal exits from the Rugby World Cup, get back to their day jobs on Friday when they kick off the Six Nations Championship with an evening showdown in Marseille.

By the time Italy host England and Wales play Scotland on Saturday, the destination of this year’s title will, for many people, already have been decided, such is the superiority of the continent’s current two heavyweights.

However, as both found to their cost last October, form and “favourite” status does not always win out, and the enduring appeal of the world’s oldest national rugby competition is that an upset or two is almost guaranteed.

Ireland beat France 32-19 in a classic encounter in Dublin last February, setting themselves up for their Grand Slam triumph. Another great game is in prospect at the Velodrome as France play their home games around the country while the Stade de France is prepared for the Olympics.

Both teams are without their driving forces of 2023, with Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton retired and France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont temporarily switching to Sevens duty for the Olympics.

However, both remain packed with talent and if Friday’s match is a patch on last year’s, then the tournament really will start with a bang.

Hugo Keenan, Six Nations

Hugo Keenan of Ireland in action during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Slow starters

England have lost their opening game in the last four Six Nations — three of them to Scotland — but they should end that run when they kick off in Rome on Saturday having never lost to Italy.

Coach Steve Borthwick has promised that he will be giving the championship his full commitment, accepting that England’s dire recent record of two wins in each of the last three seasons is nowhere near good enough as focus was wandering towards the World Cup.

His team will look markedly different to that which reached the semi-finals in France, due to retirements, sabbaticals, defections to France and injuries.

Hooker Jamie George is the new captain in place of the absent Owen Farrell, but it is the backline where Borthwick has the most questions to answer.

Jamie George of England

Jamie George of England. (Photo: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

At the World Cup England’s backs functioned primarily as defenders and kick chasers, and fans are desperate to see more from them as an attacking force.

The absence of Marcus Smith due to injury may open the door for 21-year-old Fin Smith to make his debut, though the ever-pragmatic Borthwick is likely to start with experienced George Ford at 10.

Italy showed a huge amount of promise without getting any wins in last year’s tournament, but a humiliating World Cup spelt the end for coach Kieran Crowley and he has been replaced by former Argentina flyhalf Gonzalo Quesada.

A victory in Cardiff in 2022 remains their sole success in eight years, an astonishing 41 defeats from 42 games, and yet another last-placed finish looks very much on the cards.

Jamison Gibson-Park

Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Cardiff clash

Wales and Scotland, who meet in Cardiff on Saturday, had contrasting fortunes in 2023, making their meeting a tough one to call.

Wales had a terrible Six Nations, managing only one win against Italy as returning coach Warren Gatland tried to rush in some new blood, but then found their way at the World Cup and really should have beaten Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Scotland had a flying start, including a 35-7 thrashing of Wales, to spark talk of “the best Scottish team ever”, only to fall away and then see it all go horribly wrong at the World Cup.

Both teams have lost 100-plus cap stalwarts in the shape of Scotland’s Stuart Hogg and Wales’s Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar, and though there is plenty of fresh blood, the fixture still very much has the feel of a mid-table scrap. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
South Africa

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Maverick News

‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
South Africa

Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Maverick News

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Outcry after KPMG signs ‘confidential’ settlement with VBS Mutual Bank liquidators
Business Maverick

Outcry after KPMG signs ‘confidential’ settlement with VBS Mutual Bank liquidators

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Maverick News

‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas
Maverick News

‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas
Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Maverick News

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC vs David Mabuza: Expert silk joins Fred Daniel’s legal team
Maverick News

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC vs David Mabuza: Expert silk joins Fred Daniel’s legal team

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options