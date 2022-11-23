Newsdeck

GLOBAL SPORT ECONOMICS

Paris 2024 Olympic Games organisers increase their budget by 10%

The Patrouille de France fly over the Eiffel Tower during the Olympic Games handover ceremony on 8 August 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo: Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images)
By Reuters
23 Nov 2022
0

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games' budget will be raised by about 10% to mainly take soaring inflation into account, organisers said on Tuesday, adding that the increase would be compensated for by projected higher ticket sales.

“In a context of high inflation, Paris 2024’s budget stays under control, with a limited increase of about 10%, out of which 5% is due to inflation,” said Tony Estanguet, the head of the organising committee.

With a 10% rise, the budget of the committee will reach about €4.4-billion (R78-billion).

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.

Phrygian caps, named after the iconic red French hats, will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French Revolution’s spirit.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Last chance to get your tickets for The Gathering!

Join us this Thursday, 24 November, at the CTICC in Cape Town when Daily Maverick’s journalism takes to the stage. If you are tired of hearing about South Africa’s problems, then come along to this solutions-focused conference.

The Gathering 2022: because every problem has a solution.

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.