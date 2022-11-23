The Patrouille de France fly over the Eiffel Tower during the Olympic Games handover ceremony on 8 August 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo: Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images)

“In a context of high inflation, Paris 2024’s budget stays under control, with a limited increase of about 10%, out of which 5% is due to inflation,” said Tony Estanguet, the head of the organising committee.

With a 10% rise, the budget of the committee will reach about €4.4-billion (R78-billion).

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.

Phrygian caps, named after the iconic red French hats, will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French Revolution’s spirit.