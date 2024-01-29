Sekgakgapeng in the Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo is one of many South African towns plagued by high unemployment. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

While the ANC believes it has made an impact on improving the lives of black people in the country, the party has acknowledged that it has made “mistakes” in the 30 years it has been in power.

This is according to a National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla concept note seen by Daily Maverick which seeks to take stock of how effective they have been as well as drawing up a plan for the year.

“In the 30 years of ANC in government we have been able to witness the transformation… in our communities achieved through expanding basic services to millions of people, building robust, democratic and nonracial public institutions, driving economic transformation, and a Constitution that not only frames our nation’s quest for a national democratic society, but also for redress,” the note reads.

“At the same time, we face a number of setbacks and mistakes, in particular with regards the quality of basic services and therefore the social wage, as a result of a fast-growing and urbanising population, compounded by state capture, corruption and poor governance and planning.”

The party’s highest decision-making body, along with leadership from its alliance partners the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African National Civics Organisation, will be part of the lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg over the next few days.

Key discussions will focus on the load shedding crisis, with Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa expected to make a presentation on the progress in resolving the matter.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo is responsible for the presentation on the economy and jobs, while the party’s head of political education, David Makhura, will provide feedback on the ANC’s path to renewing itself.

The ANC is looking to act with urgency to tackle these key areas as it gears up for the 2024 elections, which are considered as important as the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

“Critics speculate that the demise of the ANC is imminent, that it will not secure an outright majority. This lekgotla bears the responsibility of reinforcing our resolve to be leaders of society and to bring about meaningful and significant change, in rural and urban communities alike,” the concept note reads.

“Having noted and highlighted the critical juncture that we now stand in, the emphasis should be geared towards developing strategic and pragmatic solutions that will guide the course of the ANC and ANC-led government in the next few months.”

Meanwhile, the party held its NEC meeting over the weekend and is expected to announce the fate of its former president, Jacob Zuma, this week.

It will also provide feedback on the Integrity Committee report which has been presented and the changes which are likely to strengthen the disciplinary body. DM