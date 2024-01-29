Defend Truth

NEC LEKGOTLA

ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years

ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
Sekgakgapeng in the Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo is one of many South African towns plagued by high unemployment. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
By Queenin Masuabi
29 Jan 2024
0

This admission comes as the ANC National Executive Committee prepares to grapple over the next few days with how to solve the load shedding crisis, as well as tackle job creation and economic growth, not to mention winning an outright majority in this year’s elections.

While the ANC believes it has made an impact on improving the lives of black people in the country, the party has acknowledged that it has made “mistakes” in the 30 years it has been in power.

This is according to a National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla concept note seen by Daily Maverick which seeks to take stock of how effective they have been as well as drawing up a plan for the year.

“In the 30 years of ANC in government we have been able to witness the transformation… in our communities achieved through expanding basic services to millions of people, building robust, democratic and nonracial public institutions, driving economic transformation, and a Constitution that not only frames our nation’s quest for a national democratic society, but also for redress,” the note reads. 

“At the same time, we face a number of setbacks and mistakes, in particular with regards the quality of basic services and therefore the social wage, as a result of a fast-growing and urbanising population, compounded by state capture, corruption and poor governance and planning.”

The party’s highest decision-making body, along with leadership from its alliance partners the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African National Civics Organisation, will be part of the lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg over the next few days. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Load shedding solutions 

Key discussions will focus on the load shedding crisis, with Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa expected to make a presentation on the progress in resolving the matter. 

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo is responsible for the presentation on the economy and jobs, while the party’s head of political education, David Makhura, will provide feedback on the ANC’s path to renewing itself. 

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa. (Photo: GCIS / Elmond Jiyane)

ANC

David Makhura, the ANC’s head of political education. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

The ANC is looking to act with urgency to tackle these key areas as it gears up for the 2024 elections, which are considered as important as the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024 Knowledge Base

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections

“Critics speculate that the demise of the ANC is imminent, that it will not secure an outright majority. This lekgotla bears the responsibility of reinforcing our resolve to be leaders of society and to bring about meaningful and significant change, in rural and urban communities alike,” the concept note reads. 

The ANC has admitted that ‘we face a number of setbacks and mistakes, in particular with regards the quality of basic services and therefore the social wage’. (Illustrative image | source: ANC logo / wikimedia)

“Having noted and highlighted the critical juncture that we now stand in, the emphasis should be geared towards developing strategic and pragmatic solutions that will guide the course of the ANC and ANC-led government in the next few months.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: The ANC cannot fix itself; South Africa’s last hope is business

Meanwhile, the party held its NEC meeting over the weekend and is expected to announce the fate of its former president, Jacob Zuma, this week. 

It will also provide feedback on the Integrity Committee report which has been presented and the changes which are likely to strengthen the disciplinary body. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
South Africa

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Cape Winelands blazes rip through thousands of hectares, people evacuated
Maverick News

Cape Winelands blazes rip through thousands of hectares, people evacuated

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Clear as mud - ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Maverick News

Clear as mud – ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case
Maverick News

No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options