As NEC meets to plan for polls, Zuma’s ANC membership will be a hot topic

As NEC meets to plan for polls, Zuma's ANC membership will be a hot topic
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook) | Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Queenin Masuabi
25 Jan 2024
The ANC National Executive Committee will meet this weekend to plan the party’s future and discuss its manifesto ahead of the provincial and national elections. Questions over Jacob Zuma’s possible expulsion are likely to come up too.

It is likely that former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s departure from the ANC will be a talking point at the weekend’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as he has not been officially expelled from the organisation.

Daily Maverick understands that the party’s National Working Committee this week discussed the entry of new political parties on to the scene which could pose a threat to the ANC in the upcoming elections. 

This brought to the fore Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party and how it will affect the political landscape, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

The matter of Zuma’s possible expulsion was also put on the table, although there was no outright decision on which direction the party should take. 

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has said the organisation’s constitution does not allow members to campaign for other parties, and by doing so the former president had already “expelled himself” from the governing party.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too

Rule 25 of the ANC’s constitution categorises Zuma’s decision to join another political party as misconduct, which could lead to the ANC instituting disciplinary proceedings. 

However, the party’s decision to not officially boot out its former president may leave the door open for his return. Zuma has said that while he will campaign for the MK party, he remains a member of the ANC. 

The ANC’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, recently told Radio 702 that the party would deal with the Zuma issue after the elections, as doing so now would distract the party.

The former president has been denounced by senior party members including Mbalula; the head of the party’s presidency, Sibongile Besani; and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which once held him in high regard. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: KZN ANC says Zuma has ‘freed’ the party and warns members with MK links

The province had intended to make him the face of its election campaign and had fiercely backed him. 

The ANC says it is taking legal action against the MK party for using the name of its apartheid-era armed wing, and the families of deceased military veterans recently barred the party from visiting their graves. 

The NEC will sit from Friday, 26 January, to Sunday, 28 January. The meeting will be followed by a national lekgotla on 28-29 January, where the party will discuss its plan of action for the year ahead.

The party’s manifesto will be launched in Durban on 25 February. DM

