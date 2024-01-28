Sofiane Boufal of Morocco is challenged by Edward Chilufya of Zambia during their Africa Cup of Nations match at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, on 24 January 2024. (Photo: ©Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

The continuing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament has been one for the so-called minnow nations to shine and show the overall growth of African football in recent years.

Equatorial Guinea topped a group containing juggernauts of the game in Africa, Nigeria and tournament hosts Ivory Coast. The latter two have five Afcon titles between them but were relegated to supporting cast, and the National Thunder’s forceful showing has left them somewhat starstruck.

The National Thunder topped Group A, level on seven points with Nigeria. But the Equatorial Guineans pipped the Super Eagles to the top spot by virtue of a far superior goal difference. That difference was boosted by a 4-0 trouncing of the Ivorians, in front of expectant home fans, who were left in disbelief.

There have been big upsets by the so-called small teams. They rose to the occasion. This will definitely be a tournament of upsets.

The defeat cost Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset his job – even though the Elephants sneaked into the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place finishers.

Group B followed a similar pattern. Cape Verde, with a population of 600,000, topped the mini-league ahead of second-placed Egypt and the eliminated Ghana – two countries that boast 11 African titles between them.

The gap is narrowing

In other groups, heavyweights such as Algeria (who won Afcon in 2019) and Tunisia were not good enough to survive. Both finished last in their respective mini-leagues.

These group-stage results are an indication that the gap between the “smaller” nations and the older, established powers is narrowing.

“It is a very difficult competition for all teams. The standard is world-class,” former South African star Siphiwe Tshabalala told CafOnline.com. “There have been big upsets by the so-called small teams. They rose to the occasion. This will definitely be a tournament of upsets.”

South Africa have an opportunity to extend this trend when they clash with one of the heavy favourites, Morocco.

Bafana Bafana have become honorary underdogs, in spite of having far greater resources than the nations they are currently placed alongside in African football.

Granted, compared with countries such as Equatorial Guinea and Cape Verde, South Africa cannot be viewed as underdogs. They have won the tournament before. And they have a silver medal and a bronze.

Bafana Bafana cannot be viewed as minnows. Yet they are perennial underachievers at the tournament – particularly since the turn of the millennium.

In fact, their presence at the biennial Afcon showpiece might as well be something decided by a coin toss. It would be a toss they’d have been on the losing side of in recent years.

When they missed out on travelling to Cameroon for the 2021 edition, it was the fourth time in 11 years that Bafana had missed Africa’s football extravaganza. Before that disappointment, they failed to qualify in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

Hence they have become honorary underdogs, in spite of having far greater resources than the nations they are currently placed alongside in African football.

A win against Morocco would be Bafana Bafana killing two birds with one stone.

One the one hand, they’d be fulfilling their duty as honorary underdogs, flying that particular flag high. On the other, skinning the Atlas Lions would send a message to Africa, a message that says: “Watch out, a slumbering giant is awakening.”

The Democratic Republic of Congo – who finished second in Group F, which was topped by the Moroccans – showed it is possible to frustrate the premier Arabian side.

In a battle of Africa’s big cats, the Leopards held the Lions to a 1-1 draw, in a fiercely contested encounter.

It is a match South Africa’s manager Hugo Broos and his technical team might revisit to rouse the troops ahead of the crunch round-of-16 tie with Morocco on Tuesday, 30 January.

They can upset the applecart

Of course, Bafana can also reference their own positive result against the Moroccans.

The two countries were in the same qualifying group for this Afcon. Morocco clinched the first match 2-1, but South Africa bounced back with the same result in the reverse fixture – played in June 2023. That was the last time the two nations battled it out and the outcome will have South Africa believing they can upset the applecart.

“When you progress past the first round, anything is possible. When you see the results from the other teams, it is incredible. Morocco will be a great match as they are a great team,” commented Broos.

The manager also spoke about how happy he was with the camaraderie shown by his players – even among the ones not fortunate enough to feature so far because the coaching staff have adopted the maxim “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it”.

Squad members on the sidelines have spurred on teammates on the pitch whenever the chips have been down. This was particularly evident in the 0-0 draw against Tunisia to seal progress to the knockout rounds.

It was far from a memorable match on the attacking front. But it did stand out for the way Bafana Bafana moved in unison to quell any threat the Eagles of Carthage might have posed. The Broos-led orchestra was in full effect, and it performed in tune until the job was done.

“A coach is satisfied when a team does what he wants and even more happy when seeing the bench supporting their teammates on the field. As a family and a team, this is what we want,” Broos said after the Tunisia game.

“We were good in the block, and [Tunisia] didn’t threaten us that much. After such a performance, South Africa deserves to be in the next round. Our first goal was to pass the group stage and we did it in three different ways. The games against Mali, Namibia and Tunisia were all different. But they got us the result,” added the 71-year-old Belgian.

The art of adapting

The squad’s adaptability could be a useful weapon against the elegant Moroccans. However, the one area that the team will definitely need to improve on if they are to come away with a shock result is efficiency in front of goal.

Profligacy cost Bafana in the tournament opener against Mali, when they lost 0-2. They bounced back to trounce Namibia 4-0 in the second game.

To fend off the Moroccans, the team will have to be razor-sharp in front of goal.

With the quality the Atlas Lions possess in midfield and defence, clear-cut chances on goal are likely to be at a premium on Tuesday night. DM

