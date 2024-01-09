Sport

AGAINST THE GRAIN

The contentious dance between Afcon and European clubs is a historically delicate one

The contentious dance between Afcon and European clubs is a historically delicate one
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (left) in action against Guinea's Issiaga Sylla during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Cairo, Egypt, on 5 June, 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)
By Yanga Sibembe
09 Jan 2024
0

From its inception, the Africa Cup of Nations was a platform for Africa to move out from the shadow of Europe. Almost seven decades later, the tournament is still trying to achieve this.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is one tournament that has long been viewed with disdain by Europe, despite it being one of the oldest tournaments in the world.

The first tournament was officially held in 1957, after being founded by four countries in the form of Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The latter nation was then excluded from the debut tournament between the four founding members due to its apartheid policy. The regime at the time insisted on fielding an all-white team.

That epoch was also when many African nations were beginning to free themselves from European colonisation. South Africa’s divisive racial policies went against this search for freedom and equity.

For the founding members of Afcon, the tournament was a platform for them to showcase the beauty of the continent’s soccer.

This was especially as the Fifa World Cup — which was first played a couple of decades prior to the curtain-raiser for the African tournament in Sudan — initially did not have much room for Africans to shine on the international stage.

So, just as soccer’s global governing body had established the World Cup in order to have its own platform, outside of the Olympic Games, African countries sought their own stage to perform on. The Afcon.

Tug of war

However, over the years as the game has grown — the original scheduling of Afcon has become a contentious issue — both the fact that it is scheduled in January/February and that it takes place biennially.  

This means every two years, European clubs lament having to release some of their best players to represent their countries at the continental showpiece. With the tournament being officially recognised by Fifa, they don’t have a choice. Unless the players decide themselves that they want to remain with their clubs.

A couple years ago, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp found himself in hot water after his comments on the tournament.

Around that same period, president of Italian club Napoli and film producer Aurelio De Laurentiis, vowed to not recruit any African players unless they sign a waiver to not participate in Afcon.

Victor Osimhen, Afcon

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. (Photo: Ayo Oluwasegun/Gallo Images)

“Enough of African players. Or they should give up playing in the African Cup of Nations. I won’t be buying them any more for this reason,” De Laurentiis said at the time. “We pay the salaries to send them around to play elsewhere in the middle of the league championship.”

Of course, it’s not as if the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) has not tried to find a solution for this perennial back-and-forth between the Afcon and clubs. Especially European clubs.  

Victor Osimhen

Napoli’s foreward Victor Osimhen in Italian Serie A. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Ciro Fusco)

‘Africa first’

In 2017, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) voted to reschedule Afcon to align with Europe.

Since then various things have hindered implementation of the resolution. The 2021 edition was rescheduled to early 2022 owing to Covid-19, as well as harsh and wet weather in Cameroon in June and July.

The upcoming 2023 edition was expected to be played in the traditional European off-season of June/July. But more wet-weather worries shifted kickoff to 13 January 2024. It ends on 11 February.

Gianni Infantino, Patrice Motsepe

Fifa President Gianni Infantino (left) and CAF President Patrice Motsepe. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

“We don’t want to run the risk of having a competition that’s going to be washed out. It’s not good for African football, for our image, and we have to work on that basis,” said CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

“We cannot take the risk. January is not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have,” he added.

Since that 2017 decision to reschedule Afcon, only the 2019 edition held in Egypt was played in tandem with the European off-season. During that tournament, the climate was also a subject. Although this time it was the heat of the North African country at the time that made headlines.

Having a biennial Afcon is also imperative for Caf’s finances. The tournament is the crown jewel of African soccer, and the revenue generated through it remains key to the sustainability of the beautiful game on the continent.

So, despite Fifa president Gianni Infantino suggesting in 2020 that the tournament be played every four years, Caf has insisted that it needs to happen biennially.

Whether there will ever be a solution that leaves everyone happy remains a mystery. For now, everyone must work together for the greater good of the game. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Maverick News

It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
Business Maverick

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Op-eds

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too
Maverick News

Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too

TOP READS IN SECTION

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Calls for action after recordings expose alleged cosy relationship between Blade Nzimande, NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa and service providers 
Maverick News

Calls for action after recordings expose alleged cosy relationship between Blade Nzimande, NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa and service providers 
It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Maverick News

It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too
Maverick News

Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options