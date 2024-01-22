Aubrey Maphosa Modiba of South Africa is challenged by Bethuel Muzeu of Namibia during their Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 21 January 2024. (Photo: ©Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

South Africa’s senior men’s soccer side, popularly known as Bafana Bafana, dusted themselves off and tried again after falling prey to the Eagles of Mali in their opening Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match. Hugo Broos’s men trounced Namibia 4-0 in a match that was a must-win for the South Africans.

A Bafana Bafana team boasting eight Mamelodi Sundowns players in the starting line-up understood the importance of victory against neighbours Namibia. They came into the match still licking their wounds after 2-0 licking by Mali, which came on the back of Broos’s troops being extremely wasteful.

Against the Brave Warriors there were no such troubles. Percy Tau’s penalty set the tone, as he atoned for his miss from the spot against Mali. South Africa were handed the opportunity to take the lead early in the first half.

This time there was no rugby-esque penalty from Tau. He stepped up, took a breath and calmly struck the ball low and hard to beat Namibian goalkeeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua.

South Africa’s blitzkrieg continued as they played some enterprising football to which the Brave Warriors had no answer. Sundowns 34-year-old playmaker Themba Zwane – who seems to be ageing backwards – was the most impressive of the bunch.

His brace just before halftime ensured Bafana were cruising. The 3-0 score at the interval was the first time that goal-shy South Africa had scored more than two goals in a game since a 4-0 win against Sierra Leone in September 2022.

Another Sundowns star, Thapelo Maseko, came off the bench to add the icing on the cake with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining.

The winger latched onto a long-range pass by Masandawana teammate and midfield general Teboho Mokoena, sprinted towards goal and managed to squeeze his shot past Kazapua and make it 4-0. Game. Set. Match.

The victory added to the sports-induced gees that South Africans were already revelling in following the heroics of South Africa’s mixed martial arts darling Dricus du Plessis, who became the country’s maiden Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder after edging former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The win also means South Africa are second in Group E, and one point behind group leaders Mali. The Eagles have four points, one more than Bafana. Namibia are also on three following their shocking win against Tunisia in their opening Afcon match.

“We knew that we had to win this game, in order to have a chance of going [through to the round 16]. So, we were a bit nervous in the beginning of the game,” said Broos, whose side now turns their attention to Tunisia for the final group-phase dance.

“A good win. Important for the goal difference. And now we have a boost of confidence for the game on Wednesday, against a very strong opponent. An opponent that has to win that game also. We will prepare the team very well. Let’s hope we are ready,” said Broos.

Player of the match Zwane added: “We know that it is not over yet. It’s going to be a difficult one against Tunisia. We are going to analyse them properly and come with a plan. We know that we definitely need to win in order to qualify.”

South Africa and 2004 African champions Tunisia tussle on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7pm South African time, the same time as Mali versus Namibia. DM