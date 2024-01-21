Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment

In a closely fought brawl, Dricus du Plessis of South Africa made history by beating Sean Strickland to become UFC middleweight championship during the UFC 297 event in Toronto, Ontario on 20 January 2024 . (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/ Getty Images)

Dricus du Plessis became the first South African ever to hold an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt after defeating Sean Strickland for the middleweight title on Sunday morning, 21 January.

Mixed Martial Arts’ (MMA) violent environment is, naturally, not often seen as a breeding ground for rationality and wisdom.

But, as his UFC journey so far proves, Du Plessis’ intelligence and ingenuity earned him the UFC middleweight belt.

When Du Plessis first stepped into the UFC octagon against Markus Perez on 11 October 2020, few thought the South African would have the impact he has had on the middleweight division.

But his growth and development from fight to fight, culminating in his arm being raised and the UFC belt strapped around his waist on Sunday morning, exemplifies his pedigree as a MMA fighter.

Similarly, after getting a fair beating from Strickland in the opening round of their title bout at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada – mainly from his powerful straight left jab – Du Plessis adapted his strategy to ultimately win via a split decision by the judges.

It was a tight fight that the three judges scored 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favour of the South African.

It was a nerve-racking wait for the announcement of the judge’s decision, and an emotional Du Plessis fell to his knees when “and new…” was declared.

“This is history,” he said after the fight. “Suid Afrika, nou weet hulle wat ons weet.” (South Africa, now they know what we know.)

Strong takedowns

As the challenger for the title, Du Plessis was forced to initiate contact, which is exactly what he did. While Du Plessis kept advancing and moving forward, fighting on the front foot, Strickland was happy to keep his distance while throwing jabs.

The American’s straight jabs were successful, landing quite a few on Du Plessis’ head early on.

“[Strickland] has a super strong jab,” Du Plessis said to UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier after the bloody brawl.

“It’s like he doesn’t open his hand; he has a clenched fist. Everytime he hit me with the jab it felt like someone hit me with a rock.

“It’s very deceptive the way he throws his jab, because he can turn it into a left hook; he does that very well.

“It was imperative that I made [Strickland] go backwards. It took me a while, but I knew if I kept on pressuring him, he’d pressure.

“If I’m pressuring like this, with this physique, I promise you’re going to get tired.

“Sean Strickland, you said to death. I tried to kill you in here tonight. I didn’t quite get there but you are one hell of a man. Thank you for bringing the best out of me.”

The new world champion improved in every passing round, observing Strickland’s strategy and adapting his own based on it. He had a clean takedown towards the end of the first round, a plan he continued with throughout the five-round fight, each five minutes long.

Du Plessis finished with six takedowns from 11 attempts, at least one each round, a big contributing factor to his overall win.

“I thought, with the takedowns I made sure of every round,” Du Plessis said. “I could feel it was a close fight.

“I definitely got hit in the first round. I tried to get the takedown in the first to try to level the playing field but he got up really well. I could get under him and get him down because I’m stronger.

“I felt the first three rounds were give and take but the last two rounds I know [I won].”

Bloodbath

One of Strickland’s many straight jabs caught Du Plessis just above his left eye, which caused it to swell at the end of the second round.

As promised by Strickland in the build-up to the fight, both fighters were bloody at the end of five rounds.

Du Plessis was more varied in offence, throwing spinning elbows, high kicks, overhand punches as well as takedowns.

One of his elbows, after a takedown in the third round, caught Strickland, leaving him with a big gash that continued to bleed throughout the fight.

It was the first time in Du Plessis’ professional fighting career that he has gone to the fifth round.

“Everybody said when it goes past halfway … I had a point to prove,” he said. “How’s that for round four and five?

“Who says this guy is not a five-round fighter? What did I tell you?”

It was a close brawl overall but one the South African deserved to win, showing more initiative and ingenuity throughout.

For Strickland, it was heartbreak, losing the middleweight title at the first time of asking, having beaten Israel Adesanya for it in September last year.

This time, unsurprisingly, Du Plessis called out Adesanya for a title fight, while UFC president Dana White once again alluded to the possibility of a UFC event in South Africa this year. DM