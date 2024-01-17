Sport

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Wasteful Bafana Bafana rue missed chances against Mali in Afcon opener
Yves Bissouma of Mali (left) passes to Aliou Dieng during their Africa Cup of Nations group-stage match against South Africa at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 16 January 2024. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
17 Jan 2024
South Africa went down 2-0 in their first match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it’s imperative that his team bounces back with a victory against neighbours Namibia.

Bafana Bafana’s profligacy in the first stanza of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match versus Mali was punished in six efficient minutes by the west African nation.

Though they started on the back foot as South Africa created the bulk of the chances in the first 45 minutes of play, the Eagles of Mali bounced back emphatically in the second half of the Group E game in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. 

Two goals in six second-half minutes by rightback Hamari Traoré and France-based forward Lassine Sinayoko dealt the damaging blows to Bafana Bafana.

Wasted chances

The defeat will sting even more for the South Africans considering that Malian goalkeeper Djigui Diarra had to be on his toes for large periods of the opening half.

Especially with Bafana tormenting Mali’s right side through Mamelodi Sundowns pair Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Maseko. While playmaker Themba Zwane was creating spaces with ease.

It was a penalty that Springbok flyhalves Handrè Pollard and Manie Libbok would have been proud of. But it did not belong on a soccer pitch.

These sparks from the South Africans culminated in the best scoring opportunity of the game at that point – a penalty awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) review for a foul on striker Evidence Makgopa.

However, Al Ahly star Percy Tau ballooned his spot-kick towards the night sky of Korhogo just before the 20th minute. It was a penalty that Springbok flyhalves Handrè Pollard and Manie Libbok would have been proud of. But it did not belong on a soccer pitch.

Bafana Mali

Lassine Sinayoko of Mali is pressured by Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa during their Africa Cup of Nations clash at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 16 January 2024. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana’s Belgian coach Hugo Broos said his side played well. But not well enough to walk away with a positive result from the game.

“If we scored the penalty, the game [and result] would have been different. But okay. These are comments after the game. That doesn’t change the result,” the 71-year-old said in the post-match press conference.

“The coach of Mali saw what his team needed to do in the second half. They were stronger in duels in the second half. We couldn’t play our game anymore. And that was because of the power of Mali. We started to lose the ball in places we shouldn’t.  That’s how they scored the second goal. Then the game was finished,” Broos added.

Broos also explained Tau prizing the ball from Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who had initially taken possession of the ball and was ready to take on the responsibility of slotting away the set-piece. 

“There were three guys [that we decided on] before the game. It was Aubrey, it was Mokoena and it was Percy. They had to decide on the pitch [who steps up]. It was not up to me. The one who feels the best has to take the penalty,” Broos stated.

To prevent similar uncertainty in the remaining crucial games against Namibia and Tunisia, the coach may have to put his stamp of approval on a hierarchy of penalty takers before kick-off. Instead of leaving it to the players.

Hamari Traoré of Mali reacts as his shirt is pulled by Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa during their Africa Cup of Nations group-stage match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 16 January 2024. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

Mali’s Boubakar Kouyaté tackles Bafana Bafana’s Evidence Makgopa as the teams face off in a group-stage match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 16 January 2024. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

No time to wallow

Broos said he would tell his players to play like they did against Mali, particularly in the first half. Minus the wasteful finishing, of course.

The Belgian said they have a great chance to bounce back against the Brave Warriors, who enjoyed a dream start to their Afcon campaign by downing pre-tournament Group E favourites Tunisia 1-0 – the first time they had won a match in the tournament’s history.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Africa Cup of Nations — all you need to know about the squads vying for continental glory

“Now we play against Namibia and we have to win that game. If we play to a draw, it will be difficult to go past the group stages. So, we have to win that game. We can win that game,” Broos stressed.

The Mali result will be a harsh awakening and lesson for Bafana Bafana. Games are won on goals converted and not beautiful play. As such, ahead of the tussle with Namibia on Sunday night, efficiency will be the buzz word within the camp. DM

