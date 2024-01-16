Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Mozambique at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on 14 January, 2024. (Photo: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix)

Egypt brings the unstoppable Mohamed Salah to the field, while Nigeria aims to reclaim their past glory in this year’s competition. Bafana Bafana will rely on forward Percy Tau as they navigate the tournament as underdogs.

Algeria

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (19) 1968, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021.

Best performance: Winners 1990, 2019

Drawn in Group D with Angola, Burkina Faso, Mauritania.

Coach: Djamel Belmadi

Key player: Riyad Mahrez. Age: 32. Winger

Angola

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (8) 1996, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2019

Best performance: Quarterfinalists 2008, 2010

Drawn in Group D with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Coach: Pedro Gonçalves

Key player: Manuel Luís da Silva Cafumana (Show). Age: 24. Midfielder.

Burkina Faso

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (12) 1978, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021

Best performance: Runners-up 2013

Drawn in Group D with Algeria, Angola and Mauritania.

Coach: Hubert Velud

Key player: Edmond Tapsoba. Age: 24. Defender.

Cameroon

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (20) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017

Drawn in Group C with Gambia, Guinea and Senegal.

Coach: Rigobert Song

Key player: Andre Onana. Age: 25. Goalkeeper

Cape Verde

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (3) 2013, 2015, 2021

Best performance: Quarterfinalists 2013

Drawn in Group B with Egypt, Ghana and Mozambique.

Coach: Pedro Brito Leitao (Bubista)

Key player: Ryan Mendes. Age: 33. Forward.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (19) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1988, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Best performance: Winners 1968, 1974

Drawn in Group F with Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia.

Coach: Sebastien Desabre

Key player: Cedric Bakambu. Age: 32. Forward.

Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (25) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010

Drawn in Group B with Cape Verde, Ghana and Mozambique.

Coach: Rui Vitoria

Key player: Mohamed Salah. Age: 31. Forward.

Equatorial Guinea

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (3) 2012, 2015, 2021

Best performance: Semifinalists 2015

Drawn in Group A with Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Coach: Juan Micha

Key player: Saul Coco. Age: 24 Defender

Gambia

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (1) 2021

Drawn in Group C with Cameroon, Guinea and Senegal.

Coach: Tom Saintfiet

Key player: Yankuba Minteh Age: 19. Forward.

Guinea Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (3) 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Group phase

Drawn in Group A with Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Coach: Baciro Cande

Key player: Mama Balde. Age: 28. Striker.

Guinea

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (13) 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1994, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Runners-up 1976

Drawn in Group C with Cameroon, Gambia and Senegal

Coach: Kaba Diawara

Key player: Serhou Guirassy. Age: 27. Forward.

Ghana

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (23) 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982

Drawn in Group B with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique

Coach: Chris Hughton

Key player: Mohammed Kudus. Age: 23. Midfielder.

Ivory Coast

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (24) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1992, 2015

Drawn in Group A with Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Nigeria.

Coach: Jean-Louis Gasset

Key player: Sebastien Haller. Age: 29. Forward.

Mali

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (12) 1972, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Runners-up 1972

Drawn in Group E with Namibia, South Africa and Tunisia

Coach: Eric Chelle

Key player: Yves Bissouma. Age: 27. Midfielder

Mauritania

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (2) 2019, 2021

Best performance: Group phase

Drawn in Group D with Algeria, Angola and Burkina Faso

Coach: Amir Abdou

Key player: Aboubakary Koita. Age: 25. Forward.

Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (18) 1972, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1988, 1992, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1976

Drawn in Group F with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia

Coach: Walid Regragui

Key player: Achraf Hakimi. Age: 25. Defender.

Mozambique

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (4) 1986, 1996, 1998, 2010

Best performance: Group phase

Drawn in Group B with Cape Verde, Egypt and Ghana.

Coach: Chiquinho Conde

Key player: Reinildo. Age: 29. Defender.

Namibia

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (3) 1998, 2008, 2019

Best performance: Group phase

Drawn in Group E with Mali, South Africa and Tunisia.

Coach: Collin Benjamin

Key player: Peter Shalulile. Age: 30. Forward

Nigeria

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (19) 1963, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1980, 1994, 2013

Drawn in Group A with Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Ivory Coast.

Coach: Jose Peseiro

Key player: Victor Osimhen. Age: 25. Forward.

Senegal

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (16) 1965, 1968, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 2021

Drawn in Group C with Cameroon, Gambia and Guinea.

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Key player: Sadio Mane. Age: 31. Forward.

South Africa

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (10) 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2019.

Best performance: Winners 1996

Drawn in Group E with Mali, Namibia and Tunisia

Coach: Hugo Broos

Key player: Percy Tau. Age: 29. Forward

Read more in Daily Maverick: Underdogs Bafana Bafana will lean heavily on Percy Tau during Afcon onslaught

Tanzania

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (2) 1980, 2019

Best performance: Group Phase

Drawn in Group F with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco and Zambia.

Coach: Adel Amrouche

Key player: Mbwana Samatta. Age: 31. Forward.

Tunisia

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (20) 1962, 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 2004

Drawn in Group E with Mali, Namibia and South Africa.

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key player: Ellyes Skhiri. Age: 28. Midfielder.

Zambia

Africa Cup of Nations appearance record: (17) 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015

Best performance: Winners 2012

Drawn in Group F with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco and Tanzania.

Coach: Avram Grant

Key player: Patson Daka. Age: 25. Forward.

DM