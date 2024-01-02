Percy Tau of South Africa during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 18 November 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is now just days away. Senegal are the defending champions and, as a result, they are one of the favourites. Though the Lions of Teranga’s quest to defend their crown as kings of Africa will be difficult.

No nation has won consecutive Afcon titles since Egypt did it thrice in a row between 2006 and 2010. Since then, it’s been a dry spell for the Egyptians. But with Mohamed Salah leading the pack, they will fancy reaching yet another final, after doing so in 2022 — when they were felled by the Senegalese on penalties.

The outright fancied nation for the Ivory Coast-hosted Afcon — which kicks off on 13 January — are undoubtedly Fifa World Cup semifinalists Morocco.

The Atlas Lions are a well-oiled machine under coach Walid Regragui. They will back themselves heavily as they look to add to their minuscule Afcon return of just one overall victory. That success came all the way back in 1976.

All for one, one for all

Another one-time winner of the biennial continental competition, South Africa, are outside the favourites list. But in Belgian Hugo Broos, they have a coach who is a former Afcon victor.

The 71-year-old tactician guided what was an unfancied Cameroon outfit to glory during the 2017 edition. He did it without several European-based players, who opted to remain with their respective clubs, instead of honouring the national team call-up.

Likewise, the 23 players that Broos has selected for Bafana Bafana’s Afcon escapade are not the stars that Morocco, Senegal or Egypt boast in their respective setups. However, the coach believes South Africa can surprise many in Ivory Coast — just as his Cameroon cohort did in Gabon seven years ago.

“It’s an opportunity to show their skills. I said it to the players of Cameroon when we went to Gabon. Because everyone asked themselves what this team was going to do. Yet we won the Afcon,” Broos said.

“That means, for [this group of Bafana Bafana players], it’s very important to have great performances. To play well. To go as far as possible.”

Tau’s extra significance

One of the key ingredients towards an underdog Bafana side making a splash and possibly causing a few upsets along the way will be Egypt-based attacker Percy Tau.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion forward had an outstanding 2023 with his club as well as individually.

Among his trophy haul for the past year was the Egyptian Premier League and the CAF Champions League. Tau and his Egyptian club also managed to clinch a bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup.

For all his exploits, Tau was crowned the African Interclub Player of the Year at the recent Confederation of African Football (CAF) annual awards ceremony. It was well deserved for the Mpumalanga-born star, who initially struggled for form and with injuries when he arrived in North Africa back in 2021.

Since putting that torrid time aside, the 29-year-old has grown from strength to strength. Further rubber-stamping his legacy as one of South Africa’s best exports. A memorable individual display in Ivory Coast will raise his stock even higher.

There will be extra scrutiny and pressure on the player affectionately known as the Lion of Judah, especially in the attacking department.

Bafana Bafana are without the services of two goal threats in the form of Burnley-based striker Lyle Foster, as well as fellow forward Lebo Mothiba — who plays his football for French outfit Strasbourg.

The latter recently suffered a serious knee injury, which will keep him out of action for months. As for Foster, he returned to the field for his English Premier League side in mid-December, after nearly two months on the sidelines battling mental health issues.

Despite his return to action for his club, Foster asked to be excluded from Broos’ Afcon squad. Burnley have said it is because he needs to be under the supervision of their medical staff constantly, which would have been impossible if he headed to Afcon.

So, Broos was forced to leave the striker out, meaning Tau — who likely looked forward to playing alongside and creating goals for the lethal Foster — will have to carry the bulk of goal-scoring responsibility for his country.

Zakhele Lepasa and his Orlando Pirates teammate Evidence Makgopa are the two strikers with profiles similar to Foster and Mothiba in Bafana’s Afcon squad. However, the international experience that the latter two goal-getters boast is irreplaceable.

Nevertheless, if Tau roars for Bafana Bafana the way he did for Al Ahly in 2023, Lepasa and Makgopa will benefit as well.

The only question is whether the Lion of Judah will be crushed by the weight of expectation. Especially in a Bafana Bafana side that is not known for having a prolific scoring record. DM