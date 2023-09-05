Hugo Broos hugs Percy Tau in the game against Morocco on 17 June 2023 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, with Bafana Banana going on to beat Morocco 2–1. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The name Hugo Broos is one that many South African soccer fans are unlikely to forget. For better or for worse, Bafana Bafana’s Belgian boss has firmly planted himself and his ways into the thoughts of the country’s staunchest soccer supporters.

Some consider him disrespectful and brash. Others see a person who speaks his mind and highlights the many issues that are holding back South African soccer from being as successful as it was soon after apartheid ended, as well as just after the turn of the millennium.

The coach was under extensive scrutiny in 2022 when he shared that South Africa’s domestic top-flight league is not at the level it should be for a country that wishes to be competitive continentally and internationally.

“Let’s face the problem of South Africa. And the problem is that the level of our Premier Soccer League is not high enough. We don’t make players with high quality,” Broos said last year.

It definitely isn’t for the lack of talent. However, there can be no denying that since those golden years of talents such as Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe and Steven Pienaar — South Africa’s senior men’s soccer side has regressed tremendously.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bafana qualify for Afcon, but they’re not a patch on ‘yester-heroes’

To the point where even though South Africa is one of just 14 different countries to have lifted the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in previous tournaments, they are not as feared as nations such as record champions Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and Morocco.

This is because Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the continental showpiece in 2010, 2012, 2017 and, most recently, in 2022. Hardly the display of an African powerhouse. Or a nation that hopes to once again reach that level.

In 2019, they made it to the quarterfinals after vanquishing hosts Egypt. However, there was no continuity. After failure to get to Cameroon-hosted Afcon last year, it was Broos who was entrusted with rebuilding the team.

Tournament qualification

He has since done what needed to be done. This as, when he arrived in 2021, he was conscious of the fact that Bafana needed to qualify for the next Afcon under his guidance.

A task that was made easier by the fact that one of the other three teams in Bafana’s group — Zimbabwe — was suspended from qualification for government interference in their affairs. That meant that Bafana only needed to accumulate more points than Liberia. Morocco were always group favourites.

Broos put his head on the block that he hoped his team would qualify for the World Cup in 2026. He was honest that qualifying for the 2022 World Cup would be tougher. Nevertheless, they tried. Being pipped by Ghana by a point in the group.

Whether he will achieve World Cup qualification for 2026 remains to be seen. However, he has at least achieved his other mandate. Which was to qualify South Africa for what has become a sporadic Afcon appearance.

If he manages to lead Bafana into the semifinal stages of Afcon, it will be the best the country has managed since the 2000 edition. In 2013 they made it into the quarterfinals. As they did in 2019.

The 71-year-old did take an unfancied Cameroon side to overall African glory in 2017. Safa hired him hoping he could bring the same kind of magic to Bafana Bafana. In spite of his age.

Nonetheless, there were questions of what he would contribute to the country’s soccer sphere when he replaced Molefi Ntseki in the Bafana’s hot seat. Especially at his age.

Since then — he has created a pack of players that he favours. He has also found the combinations that make the team tick. Still, the question of whether Bafana will compete or just make up the numbers in Ivory Coast next year remains.

They can gain more confidence in their next friendlies, against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo over the next week. And Broos can further rubber stamp his legacy on South African soccer. DM

Bafana Bafana fixtures

South Africa vs Namibia – Saturday, 9 September (3pm)

South Africa vs DR Congo – Tuesday, 12 September (5pm)