It’s time to vote for your favourite photos in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award. Voting by the public takes place online or at the flagship Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.

Voting closes on 31 January and the winning images will also be exhibited at the museum. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London.

The shortlisted photos were chosen by the museum and a judging panel from 49,957 entries from 95 countries. The selection includes the moment an Adélie penguin approaches an emperor penguin and its chick by Stefan Christmann, and Britta Jaschinski’s image of fashion garments made from the skins of endangered big cats. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Capturing nature’s disappearing fierce beauty — wildlife photos of the year

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rock ‘n roo — it’s a wildly funny world when animals show their comedic side

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.