Capturing nature’s disappearing fierce beauty — wildlife photos of the year

Laurent Ballesta (France) watched as a tri-spine horseshoe crab moved slowly over the mud, searching for food. He focused on the horseshoe crab’s golden, protective carapace and the trio of juvenile golden trevallies poised to dart down for edible morsels ploughed up in its wake. The horseshoe crab’s carapace hides 12 appendages. One pair, called the chelicerae, is used to push food, such as small invertebrates, into its mouth. (Photo: © Laurent Ballesta / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

The 59th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition welcomed 49,957 entries from 95 countries. French underwater photographer and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta’s image titled The Golden Horseshoe won him the Adult Grand Title Winner 2023 for the second time. Ballesta won the same prize in 2021. The tri-spine horseshoe crab faces extinction from overfishing, and it is wanted for its blue blood, used in the development of vaccines.

Chair of the jury Kathy Moran says: “To see a horseshoe crab so vibrantly alive in its natural habitat, in such a hauntingly beautiful way, was astonishing. We are looking at an ancient species, highly endangered, and also critical to human health. This photo is luminescent.”

The exhibition showcasing these images is being shown at the Natural History Museum in London until 30 June. The entry fees for photographers in Africa, Southeast Asia and Central and South America have been waived to encourage more entries from these regions.

DM

