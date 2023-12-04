The competition was founded in 2015 by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, professional photographers and passionate conservationists who had the vision to create a fun competition showcasing the comedic side of our planet’s quirky animals.

The overall winner, Jason Moore, bagged the grand prize with his image of a kangaroo titled “Air Guitar Roo”. The photo of the female western grey kangaroo was taken in the outer suburbs of Perth in Australia. “The shoot turned out to be a great session, and I am quite fond of several images that I captured,” says Jason.

“Not many people know that kangaroos are normally fairly docile and even a bit boring most of the time, if I’m honest. However, when I saw this roo striking the air guitar pose, it immediately brought a smile to my face, and I knew that I had captured something really special.”

His prizes include a handmade trophy from the Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, a ThinkTank camera bag and a trip to the Maasai Mara in Kenya, where he can put his wildlife photography skills to the test on African soil. DM

