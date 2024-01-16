Defend Truth

PHOTO ESSAY

From boardslides to kickflips — Mamelodi Skate Club grinds poverty to empower youth through skateboarding

From boardslides to kickflips — Mamelodi Skate Club grinds poverty to empower youth through skateboarding
Poelo Mofolo, a member of Tateni Community Care Services during the Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme at Mamelodi Beer Hall Skatepark on 7 December, 2023 in Mamelodi, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
By Alet Pretorius
16 Jan 2024
0

Mamelodi Skate Club has big community goals. They plan to open a skatepark in Mamelodi that can also serve as an educational centre, providing homework assistance and access to resources for local children.

The resources to open the park are in place, and a suitable location has been identified; all that’s needed is the allocation of space to Tateni Community Care Services, the non-governmental organisation under which the skate club falls.

Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme, skateboarding

A keen skateboarder at he Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

According to Poelo Mofolo (29), a member of Tateni, they are a community-based NGO founded in 1995 by residents dedicated to alleviating poverty for the people of Mamelodi. 

Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme

Thomas Nkosi (left) and Poelo Mofolo assist a child during the Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

“We care for the aged, orphans and vulnerable children, school leavers and youth,” says Mofolo.

Mamelodi, skateboardng

Thomas Nkosi, a volunteer, leading children in exercises during the Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme at Mamelodi Beer Hall Skatepark on 7 December, 2023 in Mamelodi. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

One of the reasons Tateni want to open a permanent skatepark is to expand their school holiday programme, which provides skate lessons for beginners two to three times a week during school holidays. This initiative, catering to children from various schools in Mamelodi East and West, is part of the comprehensive programme offered by Tateni Community Care Services.

Poelo Mofolo, skateboarding

Poelo Mofolo assists a child during the holiday programme. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The venue they are currently using in Mamelodi West is an old basketball court that is too small for the amount of interested children. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape Town skateboarding school on a mission to teach kids cool tricks and vital skills for life 

“We are only allowed to have a few participants at a time, which makes the venue “exclusive” instead of being “inclusive” says Mofolo.

skateboarding

Selina Masia shows her enthusiasm for skateboarding. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The venue is closed on weekends which means the club can’t host events like skateboarding competitions and other workshops at a time when young people could participate.  

Mamelodi Skate Club

The school holiday programme relies on volunteers to teach the kids. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

“Having a permanent skatepark would allow skateboarders from Mamelodi to have their own space where we can have permanent skate obstacles that would allow skateboarders to practice and progress in the sport”.

Mamelodi Skateboard Club

The Mamelodi Skateboard Club uses the basketball court during their holiday programme. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Skateboarding promotes physical activity and provides a safe space for children to play and learn according to Mofolo.  The skate club and lessons form part of Tateni’s broader youth programmes. They provide food parcels and focus on after-school initiatives like aiding children with their homework.

Poelo Mofolo

Poelo Mofolo highlights the transformative power of skateboarding. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

For members without access to skateboards and equipment, an innovative approach is taken. Participants can earn points by contributing to vegetable gardens at Tateni, which can then be exchanged for skateboards and other items. This system encourages participation and instils a sense of responsibility.

Mamelodi Skate Club

The Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme provides fun opportunities for the youth. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Mofolo highlights the transformative power of skateboarding, emphasising its ability to expose individuals to diverse cultures and people. Mofolo believes that skateboarding teaches resilience, emphasising the importance of getting back up after a fall — a lesson applicable to life’s challenges.

skateboarding

Children helping each other during the Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The skate lessons owe their success to dedicated volunteers from the skate club like Thomas Nkosi, who contribute their time and expertise to the programme. One of the club’s more experienced skaters, BJ Maleka, aged 15, talks about the positive impact of skateboarding on his life.

skateboarding

The holiday programme encourages participation and instils a sense of responsibility. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Having been skating since 2019, Maleka shares that skateboarding is not only fun but also keeps him out of trouble. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
SA’s ICJ action — the critical problem of a populist foreign policy
Op-eds

SA’s ICJ action — the critical problem of a populist foreign policy
‘I don’t need a manifesto to run my household’ says confident Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Maverick News

‘I don’t need a manifesto to run my household’ says confident Hlaudi Motsoeneng

TOP READS IN SECTION

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Maverick News

EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options