Poelo Mofolo, a member of Tateni Community Care Services during the Mamelodi Skate Club School Holiday Programme at Mamelodi Beer Hall Skatepark on 7 December, 2023 in Mamelodi, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The resources to open the park are in place, and a suitable location has been identified; all that’s needed is the allocation of space to Tateni Community Care Services, the non-governmental organisation under which the skate club falls.

According to Poelo Mofolo (29), a member of Tateni, they are a community-based NGO founded in 1995 by residents dedicated to alleviating poverty for the people of Mamelodi.

“We care for the aged, orphans and vulnerable children, school leavers and youth,” says Mofolo.

One of the reasons Tateni want to open a permanent skatepark is to expand their school holiday programme, which provides skate lessons for beginners two to three times a week during school holidays. This initiative, catering to children from various schools in Mamelodi East and West, is part of the comprehensive programme offered by Tateni Community Care Services.

The venue they are currently using in Mamelodi West is an old basketball court that is too small for the amount of interested children.

“We are only allowed to have a few participants at a time, which makes the venue “exclusive” instead of being “inclusive” says Mofolo.

The venue is closed on weekends which means the club can’t host events like skateboarding competitions and other workshops at a time when young people could participate.

“Having a permanent skatepark would allow skateboarders from Mamelodi to have their own space where we can have permanent skate obstacles that would allow skateboarders to practice and progress in the sport”.

Skateboarding promotes physical activity and provides a safe space for children to play and learn according to Mofolo. The skate club and lessons form part of Tateni’s broader youth programmes. They provide food parcels and focus on after-school initiatives like aiding children with their homework.

For members without access to skateboards and equipment, an innovative approach is taken. Participants can earn points by contributing to vegetable gardens at Tateni, which can then be exchanged for skateboards and other items. This system encourages participation and instils a sense of responsibility.

Mofolo highlights the transformative power of skateboarding, emphasising its ability to expose individuals to diverse cultures and people. Mofolo believes that skateboarding teaches resilience, emphasising the importance of getting back up after a fall — a lesson applicable to life’s challenges.

The skate lessons owe their success to dedicated volunteers from the skate club like Thomas Nkosi, who contribute their time and expertise to the programme. One of the club’s more experienced skaters, BJ Maleka, aged 15, talks about the positive impact of skateboarding on his life.

Having been skating since 2019, Maleka shares that skateboarding is not only fun but also keeps him out of trouble. DM