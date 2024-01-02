Ziyaad Davids and his class at the Eyethu Skate Park in Hout Bay on 1 December 2023. (Photo: Jim Mohlala)

Originally from Hangberg, a village in Hout Bay, Cape Town, Ziyaad Davids’ journey began with a personal commitment to give back to the community that raised him.

Having previously worked for an NGO called Indigo Youth Movement, Davids was at a crossroads during the Covid-19 pandemic when he lost his job and his main source of income. This prompted him to channel his passion for skateboarding into a force for good.

“Teaching kids in Hangberg skateboarding was always a part of my dream because skateboarding had a huge impact on my life,” Davids explains.

“The whole movement that I started was basically to give back to the community … And because skating did so much for me, I believe it can do a lot for the youth of Hout Bay and a lot of youth all over Cape Town. And hopefully I can reach out to other kids out of Cape Town as well.”

Initially relying on private lessons to financially support himself and his family, Davids shifted focus when local kids from the Indigo Youth Movement showed interest in learning. This led to the establishment of after-school programmes, laying the foundation for Ziyaad’s Skate School.

He told Daily Maverick that over time the community had shown unwavering support, reflecting the genuine need for positive change in the surrounding communities such as Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.

Davids’ slogan, “skate for change”, extends beyond words. Drawing from personal experience, he emphasises the transformative power of skateboarding, especially for young people who are vulnerable to negative influences in their surroundings.

“In our communities, people drink all the time, people smoke drugs all the time, people listen to gangs … all the time. And they still ask: Why are things not happening for them? That’s why things are not happening, because they have these toxic habits. Alcoholism, drug abuse, gangsterism – those are things that hold us back.”

Ziyaad’s Skate School, which has 25 to 30 students, is based at the Eyethu Skate Park in Hout Bay, and not only provides paid lessons but also hosts free classes. Besides teaching skateboarding tricks, Davids and his team instil life skills in young people, focusing on education, confidence-building, discipline and hygiene.

More donations, old clothes and engagement with the kids are essential for sustaining and growing Ziyaad’s Skate School.

Davids’ vision for the future is clear – to continue pushing skateboarding as a positive force for change and help keep as many youngsters away from the negative influences of their surroundings as possible. DM

To volunteer, contact Ziyaad Davids on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (063 200 6381) or email: [email protected].

You are welcome to make a donation:

Account holder: Ziyaad’s Skate School

Account number: 1215537484

Account type: Current account

Bank: Nedbank

Branch code: 198765

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.