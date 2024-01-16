Sport

Bafana Bafana must do their talking on the field against Mali in Afcon opener

South Africa's Percy Tau comes up against Rodrigue Kossi of Benin during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 18 November 2023. Tau believes 'we can do something special' at Afcon 2024. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
16 Jan 2024
Bafana Bafana take on Mali on Tuesday at 10pm in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. The match will be key for the South Africans as they seek to set the tone for the rest of their tournament.

It’s been an interesting build-up to Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign kick-off. As is usually the case on the rare occasion that the team qualifies for a major tournament.

The conversations between South Africans on the country’s senior men’s soccer national team have generally floated between complete indifference and unrivalled patriotism, with the former the prevailing sentiment.

As evidence, a large number of Bafana Bafana games in the lead-up to the tournament stood out more for the plethora of empty seats than the action on the field.

Junior Olaïtan Ishola of Benin and Aubrey Modiba of South Africa during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 18 November 2023. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

Tough crowd

That may be partly because under Hugo Broos the side hardly plays a particularly entertaining brand of soccer. Belgian boss Broos, who has been at the helm since 2021, is more concerned about the results.

Before Broos’s men were stunned 2-0 by Rwanda during a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the tail end of 2023, they had managed to go unbeaten in 12 matches, with seven victories and five stalemates.

We are not overconfident. We are grounded. But that does not take away [from the fact] that we believe we can do something special.

In spite of that positive run, the quality of opponents they came up against was questioned. Some South Africans said countries such as Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Eswatini and Liberia are nemeses that Bafana Bafana should best anyway.

That streak did feature a 2-1 victory over outright Afcon 2023 favourites Morocco, as well as a draw against two-time African champions Ivory Coast. That hints at Bafana not being a bad team. However, on paper at least, they are not near teams such as Morocco, Senegal or Egypt. These nations have many more players playing in high-profile European leagues.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos at an Africa Cup of Nations training session at Lycee Moderne in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 15 January 2024. (Photo: ©Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Percy Tau trains for the Africa Cup of Nations at Lycee Moderne in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 15 January 2024. (Photo: ©Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Dreamers dream

This has not hindered Bafana Bafana from allowing their imagination to run wild. Afcon is a blank canvas for a team that has regressed exponentially from the mid-1990s and early 2000s. 

That Bafana cohort took the continent by storm as they were crowned African champions on their tournament debut in 1996. They clinched the second spot two years later, before ending the 2000 edition third.

In 2024, they believe they can genuinely challenge for the title and rewrite African soccer history. A group with Mali, Namibia and Tunisia will be a test of the team’s resolve and hunger.

“We are aware that we have a tough opponent in Mali. On the other side we believe in our chances. I hope we can reach our best level, so that we can win the game. Because it’s very important for a tournament like this that you start with victory,” Broos told journalists before Tuesday night’s clash.

“We are looking forward to those matches. But we believe in ourselves. We are not overconfident. We are grounded. But that does not take away [from the fact] that we believe we can do something special. We want to do something special,” added South Africa’s talisman Percy Tau.

South Africa and Mali have clashed five times before, with each walking away with two victories, while one battle ended in a stalemate. Their last encounter ended in a 2-1 win for the South Africans.

Coach Hugo Broos and Percy Tau at an Africa Cup of Nations press conference at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 15 January 2024. (Photo: ©Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos talks to the media before the Africa Cup of Nations at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on 15 January 2024. (Photo: ©Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Broos the boss

It is not the first time that Broos heads into an Afcon tournament with people questioning the qualities of his team.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Blank canvas for Bafana Bafana at Afcon as they hope to banish the past and go all the way

It was the same for the 2017 edition in Gabon. During that tournament he and his depleted Cameroonian side were not seen as a group that would make any meaningful contribution in the biennial African soccer spectacle. They won it. Broos is hungry for the same success with Bafana.

“It’s the feeling I had six years ago with Cameroon. Nobody saw Cameroon as a favourite” said the 71-year-old coach.

“When you win it once, you want to win it twice. It’s a fantastic feeling winning the Afcon. I have said before that I am European, but the intensity and the joy and everything around winning an Afcon is unique. It was a fantastic experience six years ago and you can be sure that I dream of doing it for the second time.” DM

South Africa vs Mali takes place on 16 January. Kick-off is 10pm South African time.

