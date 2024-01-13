Dlamini Zuma announces plans to retire, declines ANC parliamentary list interview

The ANC is due to interview the last batch of members, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa, for its Parliamentary lists this week.

However, one of its longest-serving MPs and Minister of Women, Youth, and persons with disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma set out in a letter that she would be bowing out of parliament.

Dlamini Zuma penned a letter addressed to the Electoral Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe dated 12 January 2023 thanking him for the interview opportunity but says she would not be honouring it.

“Thank you so much for the invitation to attend the interview for the 2024 national list on 16 January at 09:30. I appreciate the vote of confidence by the branches who have once again nominated me for the ANC 2024 lists…

“It will not be necessary to schedule the interview for the 2024 national list because I have taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament,” she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Repeat offender — Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s puzzling streak of defiance

Dlamini Zuma also thanked the ANC for affording her a number of opportunities throughout her political career.

“My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional, and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of the cabinet since 1994.

“I also thank all the ANC Presidents under whose leadership and guidance I served as a member of the executive. I am eternally grateful for making it possible for me to serve the continent as the first woman at the helm of the African Union Commission and the first chairperson of the commission from the Southern African Development Community,” she said.

Dlamini Zuma leaves Parliament having recently caused controversy by voting against the ANC in two motions.

Dlamini Zuma went against the party line last year in the vote on whether to adopt a parliamentary panel’s findings on the Phala Phala saga. She was joined by a few other ANC MPs, including Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.

Others who were not present during the vote included Zweli Mkhize, Lindiwe Sisulu, Bongani Bongo and Sfiso Buthelezi.

ANC members had been told to vote against the adoption of the panel’s adverse findings against Ramaphosa. With 214 votes against the adoption of the report, 148 votes for it and two MPs absent, Ramaphosa escaped possible impeachment, which paved the way for his re-election as party leader in December 2022.

Read more on Daily Maverick: ANC removes errant MPs; Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma expected to face disciplinary charges

Dlamini Zuma again defied the party when she was absent during the parliamentary vote in September on the removal from office of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This was despite party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula publicly warning ANC MPs the only reason they could not attend the crucial sitting was if they were dead.

This meant that she was likely to face disciplinary action as the ANC had last year articulated its plans to discipline MPs who have failed to toe the party line, particularly in Parliament.

At the time, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said, “​The NEC noted the report regarding the lack of action regarding violations of discipline in the National Assembly, including members voting against ANC positions on various matters.”

It decided “that the [secretary-general’s office] institute the necessary disciplinary processes”. DM