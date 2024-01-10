Defend Truth

HOMAGE TO A LEGEND

‘Apartheid police feared that camera’ — photographer Peter Magubane laid to rest

Fikile Magubane, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on 10 January 2024.(Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)
By Bheki C. Simelane
10 Jan 2024
0

Legendary photographer Dr Peter Magubane was laid to rest on Wednesday following a week of tributes. Mourners hailed how he fought apartheid with his camera.

Even the weather appeared to understand the magnitude of the loss South Africa has suffered from veteran photographer Dr Peter Magubane’s death when the heavens opened during Magubane’s funeral in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The rain did not deter mourners and well-wishers.

Magubane’s funeral service was held at the Bryanston Methodist Church. He died on 1 January, just days before his 92nd birthday. He has been hailed for using his photographs to expose the atrocities of apartheid South African rule.

Speaking at the funeral, Magubane’s granddaughter Ulungile Magubane described a different side of the famous photographer.

“He was a true Capricorn, practical, ambitious, dedicated, stubborn, steadfast and intense,” she said.

“He had so much spunk and so much fire. He was witty, funny and charming, a gentleman at all times, but someone not to be messed with, ever.”  

Peter Magubane

Composer Caiphus Semenya and singer Letta Mbulu at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Mourners included President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and celebrities and entertainers.

Much of the focus on Wednesday was on the significance of Magubane’s work and its political influence.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Fearless’ photographer Peter Magubane captured ‘the very essence of the human spirit’

“He picked a dangerous career and was always in trouble with the police, but nothing could deter him from getting his pictures,” said Magubane’s daughter Fikile Magubane, South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

Testifying on the power of photography, veteran actor John Kani said when he was locked up during apartheid, he had a sound sleep for the first time after seeing a newspaper with a picture of him being manhandled when he was arrested. He said he was assured that nothing would happen to him because the world knew.

The story of our country will not be complete without Dr Peter Magubane’s story being taught in our schools as well.

“The police did not fear so much the stones and petrol bombs, they feared that camera,” Kani said.

“He had this creative spirit. He had this preamble, which you must be patient because it could be much longer sometimes to get to the point to tell you how he took a particular photograph.”

 “A great tree has indeed fallen,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

“The story of our country will not be complete without Dr Peter Magubane’s story being taught in our schools as well. We mourn Dr Magubane and pay tribute to his legacy. And to the Magubane family, the nation shares in your loss. May you be comforted by the knowledge and the remembrance that his work lives on, and we say farewell to a real Mkhonto. 

“We can be pleased that the media and press freedom in South Africa remain strong,” said the President.

Read more in Daily Maverick: A tribute to iconic South African photographer, Peter Magubane

Magubane could be overprotective when it came to those closest to him. 

Fikile Magubane said he once took her and a friend to his workplace at the Rand Daily Mail. One of the guys who hung around the building and sold newspapers hit on her, which her father overheard.

“He lunged at this guy on the floor, beat him up so badly without even looking if he was bleeding and he said, ‘Let’s go.”   

She said they walked into the offices like nothing had happened.

He also had a funny side. His granddaughter Ulungile disclosed that he had a sweet tooth despite suffering from diabetes and she would sneak him treats.

We will never forget him because of his generosity, because of his openness, because of his caring.

“He always said not a sweet on Earth would kill him if he survived apartheid,” Magubane said.

Veteran actress Abigail Kubeka said Magubane was a lover of music and comedy.

“There is one song which he always wanted me to play for him when he popped in during my performances — Love Makes a Woman. He loved that song,” Kubeka said.

“The enormous legacy which Dr Peter Magubane has bestowed in our nation and the world will forever serve as an energising reminder that we too who live have a solemn duty always to try and achieve what is good and what is honourable,’’ Mbeki said.

Magubane’s friend and colleague Snuki Zikalala said he was a man of few words but a committed member of the movement who was determined to expose apartheid brutality through his lenses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Fikile Magubane, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Panyaza Lesufi and the Madela family at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral at the Bryanston Methodist Church on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Max and Elinor Sisulu at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo:Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

“His pictures during the 1976 Soweto uprisings mobilised the world to condemn the apartheid government,” said Zikalala.

His former Daily Mail colleague Joseph Nong Thloloe said, “We will never forget him because of his generosity, because of his openness, because of his caring.”

Photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi invited about a dozen photographers to the front of the church to pay tribute to their esteemed colleague. They all clicked away at their shutters in front of Magubane’s casket.

The coffin, covered with the South African flag, remained in the front of the church for the duration of the service until the South African Police Service gave directions regarding the order of procession, and it was lifted into a black hearse.

The pallbearers were Brigadier Mphasane, Brigadier Morema, Brigadier Makgamatha, Brigadier Sebogodi, Brigadier Mgcina and Brigadier Hlongwane.

The iconic lensman was buried in the Fourways Memorial Park. DM

The guard of honour at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

Dr Peter Magubane’s coffin at the Bryanston Methodist Church on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

Photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre right) at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS)

Actor and author John Kani speaks at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Former president Thabo Mbeki shares a light moment with South African singer Abigail Kubeka at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Singer Abigail Kubeka performs at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Fikile Magubane, at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Dr Peter Magubane’s family at his funeral at the Bryanston Methodist Church. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

Dr Peter Magubane’s special provincial funeral at the Bryanston Methodist Church on 10 January 2024. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral for Dr Peter Magubane with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. (Photo: Kopano Tlape/GCIS)

From left: John Kani, former president Thabo Mbeki, Mathatha Tsedu and Snuki Zikalala at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi at Dr Peter Magubane’s funeral. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

Payment options