Fikile Magubane, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa at the funeral of Dr Peter Magubane at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on 10 January 2024.(Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

Even the weather appeared to understand the magnitude of the loss South Africa has suffered from veteran photographer Dr Peter Magubane’s death when the heavens opened during Magubane’s funeral in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The rain did not deter mourners and well-wishers.

Magubane’s funeral service was held at the Bryanston Methodist Church. He died on 1 January, just days before his 92nd birthday. He has been hailed for using his photographs to expose the atrocities of apartheid South African rule.

Speaking at the funeral, Magubane’s granddaughter Ulungile Magubane described a different side of the famous photographer.

“He was a true Capricorn, practical, ambitious, dedicated, stubborn, steadfast and intense,” she said.

“He had so much spunk and so much fire. He was witty, funny and charming, a gentleman at all times, but someone not to be messed with, ever.”

Mourners included President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and celebrities and entertainers.

Much of the focus on Wednesday was on the significance of Magubane’s work and its political influence.

“He picked a dangerous career and was always in trouble with the police, but nothing could deter him from getting his pictures,” said Magubane’s daughter Fikile Magubane, South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

Testifying on the power of photography, veteran actor John Kani said when he was locked up during apartheid, he had a sound sleep for the first time after seeing a newspaper with a picture of him being manhandled when he was arrested. He said he was assured that nothing would happen to him because the world knew.

The story of our country will not be complete without Dr Peter Magubane’s story being taught in our schools as well.

“The police did not fear so much the stones and petrol bombs, they feared that camera,” Kani said.

“He had this creative spirit. He had this preamble, which you must be patient because it could be much longer sometimes to get to the point to tell you how he took a particular photograph.”

“A great tree has indeed fallen,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“The story of our country will not be complete without Dr Peter Magubane’s story being taught in our schools as well. We mourn Dr Magubane and pay tribute to his legacy. And to the Magubane family, the nation shares in your loss. May you be comforted by the knowledge and the remembrance that his work lives on, and we say farewell to a real Mkhonto.

“We can be pleased that the media and press freedom in South Africa remain strong,” said the President.

Magubane could be overprotective when it came to those closest to him.

Fikile Magubane said he once took her and a friend to his workplace at the Rand Daily Mail. One of the guys who hung around the building and sold newspapers hit on her, which her father overheard.

“He lunged at this guy on the floor, beat him up so badly without even looking if he was bleeding and he said, ‘Let’s go.”

She said they walked into the offices like nothing had happened.

He also had a funny side. His granddaughter Ulungile disclosed that he had a sweet tooth despite suffering from diabetes and she would sneak him treats.

We will never forget him because of his generosity, because of his openness, because of his caring.

“He always said not a sweet on Earth would kill him if he survived apartheid,” Magubane said.

Veteran actress Abigail Kubeka said Magubane was a lover of music and comedy.

“There is one song which he always wanted me to play for him when he popped in during my performances — Love Makes a Woman. He loved that song,” Kubeka said.

“The enormous legacy which Dr Peter Magubane has bestowed in our nation and the world will forever serve as an energising reminder that we too who live have a solemn duty always to try and achieve what is good and what is honourable,’’ Mbeki said.

Magubane’s friend and colleague Snuki Zikalala said he was a man of few words but a committed member of the movement who was determined to expose apartheid brutality through his lenses.

“His pictures during the 1976 Soweto uprisings mobilised the world to condemn the apartheid government,” said Zikalala.

His former Daily Mail colleague Joseph Nong Thloloe said, “We will never forget him because of his generosity, because of his openness, because of his caring.”

Photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi invited about a dozen photographers to the front of the church to pay tribute to their esteemed colleague. They all clicked away at their shutters in front of Magubane’s casket.

The coffin, covered with the South African flag, remained in the front of the church for the duration of the service until the South African Police Service gave directions regarding the order of procession, and it was lifted into a black hearse.

The pallbearers were Brigadier Mphasane, Brigadier Morema, Brigadier Makgamatha, Brigadier Sebogodi, Brigadier Mgcina and Brigadier Hlongwane.

The iconic lensman was buried in the Fourways Memorial Park. DM